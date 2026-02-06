'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Will Officially Include 5 MCU Disney+ Characters

A lot of familiar faces will be showing up in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as many of the upcoming movie's main characters have already been featured across different Disney+ projects. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is undoubtedly one of the biggest movies of 2026. It will almost definitely cross the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, fans will get to see the aftermath of the world forgetting Peter Parker, and Sadie Sink will officially join the MCU.

Brand New Day will focus heavily on Tom Holland's Peter Parker (aka Spider-Man), as well as other established Spidey characters like Zendaya's MJ and Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds. However, it will also feature interactions between Spider-Man and other MCU characters like Hulk, Punisher, and Scorpion (who is being brought back from Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Disney+ has become an extremely important part of the MCU. Multiple projects are released on the streaming service every year, and, like every MCU title, they connect to a larger continuity while telling self-contained stories. Brand New Day is a great example of how characters who have major Disney+ roles can be brought into the movie side of the MCU. In total, five Brand New Day characters have also been showcased in Disney+ shows, which sets the stage for other future MCU movies to include multiple characters from Marvel Television series.

Every Confirmed Spider-Man: Brand New Day Character Who Has Been in a Marvel Disney+ Show

Punisher - Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel Television

Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle (aka the Punisher) will have a major role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This will be the first MCU film that Punisher is featured in, and, luckily, fans are already familiar with him thanks to his appearance in Daredevil: Born Again.

The Punisher was only featured in two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again (Episodes 4 and 9), but his impact was still present. Essentially, he was sought out by Matt Murdock (Daredevil) after evidence was found linking Punisher to recent crimes. However, it turned out to be "fanboys," and not Frank himself, but Frank initially refused to get involved in bringing them down.

However, he returned in the Season 1 finale and finally got in on the action against Wilson Fisk's vigilante task force.

In Brand New Day, ultimately, Punisher and Spider-Man will be on the same side, but, as many can guess, they will probably have radically different approaches to dealing with problems (as teased in official Brand New Day set photos). This will likely set up an interesting and unique dynamic between the two throughout the movie as they navigate how to coincide despite having different views.

Bruce Banner/Hulk - She-Hulk

Marvel Television

The only Disney+ show that Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner (Hulk) appeared in was She-Hulk, where he operated as Jennifer Walters' mentor. Hulk didn't have an extremely prominent role in the series, but he helped Jennifer navigate her powers. However, it was revealed at the end of the series that Hulk had a son, Skaar, while he was on the planet Sakaar.

Hulk's role in Brand New Day has not been as advertised as Punisher's, but reports suggest that a different version of the character known as Grey Hulk will be present. This will likely show a different side of Bruce Banner's psyche, which has been explored throughout the MCU.

Tombstone - Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Marvel Comics/Marvel Animation

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was a pleasant surprise for many comic book movie fans. The animated Disney+ show explored a different version of Peter Parker that is not connected to the MCU. In the show, viewers also followed Lonnie Lincoln. At the end of the season, Lonnie's terrifying nickname, which fans are more familiar with, was finally revealed — Tombstone.

Tombstone's voice actor from Into the Spider-Verse, Marvin Jones III, is reprising his role in Brand New Day, this time portraying the character in live-action. Not much has been revealed about Tombstone in the upcoming film, but most likely, he will be a New York City crime boss who crosses paths with Spider-Man.

Scorpion - Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Marvel Studios/Marvel Animation

In the MCU's live-action realm, Scorpion has not been seen since 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. In animation, though, he was featured heavily in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1. In that series, Scorpion was the leader of a gang called the Scorpions. He was a formidable opponent to the web-slinger, pushing him to his limits and almost killing him.

In Brand New Day, Michael Mando will be reprising his role as the villain. Set photos have teased that Scorpion will break out of prison at some point in the movie, which will likely lead to the showdown between him and Spider-Man.

Spider-Man - Marvel Zombies & Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Marvel Studios/Marvel Animation

Of course, Spider-Man himself will be featured in Brand New Day. The popular web-slinger has been showcased in two Disney+ shows, with both of them being animated. First, he obviously appeared in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which explored the superhero's origin story and early days as Spider-Man.

Then, Spidey was included in Marvel Zombies, the TV-MA animated series that was a spin-off of What If...?. In Zombies, Peter fought an undead version of Thanos, teamed up with the rest of the heroes, and made it all the way to the finale, which is not something many main characters could say. The finale left his fate up in the air, as his death was hinted at but not shown explicitly. However, there is some evidence that suggests he made it out alive.

Obviously, Spider-Man will be the outright main character in Brand New Day. He is the titular character, so the story will revolve around him. Most likely, the movie will explore him navigating life where no one knows him, losing Aunt May, being cut off from Ned and MJ (at least, briefly), and going up against New York's villains.