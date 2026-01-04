Marvel Studios Will Unleash Its 7th Hulk In 2026

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is preparing to expand its gallery of gamma-irradiated characters once again. A new report suggests that a completely new variant of Bruce Banner’s persona, the Grey Hulk, is set to make his live-action debut in the upcoming film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. If confirmed, the Grey Hulk will become the seventh distinct Hulk character introduced into the already broad cinematic franchise.

Set for release on July 31, 2026, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will feature the return of Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, alongside Jon Bernthal as the Punisher. According to this new report from prominent scooper Daniel Richtman, the film is planning a street-level confrontation that will introduce the new Hulk variant. The report claims that Spider-Man and The Punisher will be forced to team up to fight the formidable Grey Hulk.

Marvel Studios

This appearance would mark the first time the MCU has depicted the Grey Hulk, who in the comics is associated with the "Joe Fixit" persona, a more cunning, self-serving, and less powerful version of the monster. The possibility of this Hulk variant clashing with the wall-crawler and the vigilante suggests a more grounded challenge for the street-level heroes. This would also fulfill a long-standing desire among fans to see Bruce Banner's fractured psyche explored further on screen.

Every Live-Action Hulk Featured in the MCU

Hulk (Bruce Banner)

Marvel Studios

The foundational Hulk of the MCU, Bruce Banner's accidental exposure to gamma radiation, transformed him into a reflection of his repressed anger. Portrayed first by Edward Norton in 2008's The Incredible Hulk and later by Mark Ruffalo since 2012's The Avengers, this character has evolved through multiple phases.

Initially, the transformation produced the Savage Hulk, a nearly mindless, rage-fueled monster of immense power whose strength increased with his anger. He was driven primarily by his primal urge for survival and aversion to danger. Later, Bruce achieved the Smart Hulk (or Professor Hulk) form, a successful merger of Banner's genius-level intellect and the Hulk's immense green physique, which he maintained for five years between Infinity War and Endgame.

Additionally, Banner spent two years on Sakaar as the revered gladiator champion, during which time his Hulk persona gained greater control and retained some speech ability, though he initially refused to transform back into Bruce.

She-Hulk (Jennifer Walters)

Marvel Television

Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner's cousin, became a Hulk after she and Bruce Banner were in a car accident caused by a Sakaaran spacecraft. Bruce’s blood accidentally dripped into an open wound on Jennifer's arm, causing her transformation. Portrayed by Tatiana Maslany in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, she represents a unique form of gamma mutation because she retains her full professional intellect, personality, and control when transformed.

She uses her superhuman strength and size to navigate the world as a lawyer specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases, often breaking the fourth wall to comment on the narrative structure of the MCU itself. The most significant difference from her cousin is her ability to control her emotional triggers, allowing her to function effectively in both her identities.

Abomination (Emil Blonsky)

Marvel Studios

A formidable antagonist to the Hulk, Emil Blonsky was a former Captain in the British Royal Marines who was loaned to the US military to hunt down Bruce Banner. Driven by a hunger for more power and a refusal to acknowledge his advancing age, he was injected with both a variation of the Super Soldier Serum and Banner's gamma-irradiated blood. This catastrophic event turned him into the monstrous Abomination, portrayed by Tim Roth.

Although he was initially a terrifying, uncontrollable threat who wreaked havoc in Harlem, the character was later shown to have achieved a level of emotional control, finding peace and even running a retreat center called Abomaste. His reappearances cemented his shift from a power-hungry brute to a more complex, reformed, and often humorous character.

Red Hulk (Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross)

Marvel Studios

General Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross was a long-time military antagonist obsessed with capturing the Hulk. After the passing of actor William Hurt, the character was recast, with Harrison Ford taking over the role. In Captain America: Brave New World (2025), Ross serves as the President of the United States while managing a severe heart condition.

Unknown to Ross, Samuel Sterns (The Leader) secretly laced his medication with gamma radiation (Thorium). This caused Ross to undergo a monstrous transformation into the Red Hulk, a crimson-colored powerhouse that retains the President's tactical mind but possesses a volatile, heat-generating temper.

The MCU version is established as a formidable physical threat capable of standing toe-to-toe with Captain America. This transformation finally brings Ross' decades-long obsession with the Hulk full circle, turning him into the very thing he spent his life hunting.

Skaar

Marvel Television

Skaar is the Sakaaran son of Bruce Banner and Caiera the Oldstrong in Marvel Comics, a powerful alien warrior from the planet Sakaar. He was introduced in the final episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as a fully grown young warrior. This introduction was the MCU embracing the Planet Hulk mythology. His unexpected arrival at Jennifer Walters' house introduced a major new family member for Bruce Banner and raised questions about Skaar's upbringing and the fate of his mother.

As a warrior, Skaar possesses his father’s immense strength and potentially could possess his mother's "Old Power" from the comics, which allows him to draw strength from the planet itself. If the MCU embraces this side of Skaar, it would make him one of the most powerful Hulks.

HulkKing (Todd Phelps)

Marvel Television

Todd Phelps, portrayed by Jon Bass, was introduced as the founder and leader of the toxic, misogynistic online group Intelligencia in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Driven by a sense of entitlement and a feeling that only men should possess superpowers, he created an elaborate scheme to steal Jennifer Walters' blood.

He eventually succeeded in injecting himself during the show's finale, transforming into a short-lived Hulk he dubbed "HulkKing." The character served as a commentary on toxic online fandom and was apprehended after a brief, anticlimactic rampage, a show of his failure to earn the power he craved.