Star Wars Releases Best Look At Jabba The Hutt’s Son, Rotta, In The Mandalorian & Grogu Movie

Star Wars released the best look yet at Rotta the Hutt (Jabba the Hutt's son) in The Mandalorian and Grogu. The upcoming Star Wars movie plays host to many creatures from the galaxy far, far away, and one of them is Rotta the Hutt, a character first introduced on-screen in 2008's Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Marketing has pushed Rotta to the forefront in the film's first two trailers, highlighting footage of the character in a gladiator arena as the crowd cheers for him.

Empire Magazine released the best look yet at Rotta the Hutt in The Mandalorian and Grogu. The character, voiced by The Bear star Jeremy Allen White, is seen holding two large scythe-like blade weapons as if he is primed and ready to go for battle.

Empire Magazine

Jabba the Hutt's grown son is clearly ripped and better suited for battle than the obese, slow-moving portrayal of his father, Jabba. Rotta's imposing physique also means he is not someone to be messed with, which could spell trouble if he becomes an enemy of Din Djarin in the film.

Following the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu's first trailer, Lucasfilm has been secretive about Rotta the Hutt's role in the film. In fact, the character wasn't even included in the first official press release, leading fans to speculate that Rotta would be one of the film's biggest reveals.

Interestingly, in an October 2025 interview, Jeremy Allen White teased that Rotta will be seen "running around for a lot of the movie together" with Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin, possibly indicating he may end up as a strong ally rather than a formidable opponent for the protagonists.

Directed by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian and Grogu will focus on the titular protagonists as they embark on new missions assigned by the new Republic to expose Imperial remnants across the galaxy. The movie will premiere in theaters on May 22.

Why Rotta the Hutt Will Be the One to 'Save' Din Djarin & Grogu

Star Wars

The main trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu showed several scenes of an unmasked Din Djarin being held captive by the Hutt Cartel in Tatooine, while Grogu is nowhere to be found. It is reasonable to assume that both characters will be in a precarious situation during their confrontation with the Hutts, so they will need someone to rescue them before it gets worse.

Based on Jeremy Allen White's past comments about Rotta's run-in with Din Djarin, there is a strong chance that his character will be the one to save them, setting up an unexpected alliance. Given the imposing build and the more agile version of Rotta based on the concept art, Jabba the Hutt's grown son clearly has what it takes to take down the guards of the Hutt Cartel and save Mando and Grogu.

Seeing Rotta in high-energy action sequences would be an absolute visual treat for longtime Star Wars fans, and the stakes of saving two fan-favorite characters would make it even more memorable.