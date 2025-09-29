The Mandalorian and Grogu Synopsis Is Hiding One Of Movie’s Biggest Reveals

Star Wars is still keeping one major secret for The Mandalorian and Grogu after its first trailer debuted online. While Star Wars' next movie comes with some big concerns, The Mandalorian and Grogu still has plenty of hype behind it as the first theatrical chapter in Din Djarin's long-running story. There are also countless spoiler-filled moments from this new movie yet to be detailed for fans, some of which were teased in the earliest stages of marketing.

Star Wars omitted Jeremy Allen White from the first official press release for The Mandalorian and Grogu. Known for his Emmy-winning work in FX's The Bear, White made headlines when he was announced for a role in Star Wars' next theatrical effort in late 2024. However, in the minimal marketing Lucasfilm and Disney have put out for this new film, White's presence is one of the least-discussed topics in that effort.

In Star Wars' first press release detailing The Mandalorian and Grogu and sharing its first trailer, the cast list did not include Jeremy Allen White, who is reportedly playing Rotta the Hutt (the son of Jabba the Hutt). The release details "an impressive Hutt [who] can be glimpsed in silhouette," which comes at the 0:52 mark of the movie's first trailer:

"From toppling Imperial remnant AT-ATs to venturing into a gladiator fight where the creatures from Dejarik have become larger than life, and an impressive Hutt can be glimpsed in silhouette, the Mandalorian and Grogu are on a course for action and adventure. The film is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce. The film’s music is composed by Ludwig Göransson, returning to score the franchise once more."

Star Wars

Considering this press release did not touch on Jeremy Allen White or his role, his portrayal of Rotta the Hutt is expected to be one of the film's biggest reveals when it debuts next summer. This will be the Hutt clan's first live-action movie appearance since Jabba the Hutt's debut in 1983's Episode VI—Return of the Jedi.

The Mandalorian and Grogu will be Star Wars' first big-screen movie since 2019's Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, continuing the story from the Mandalorian universe on Disney+. Along with White, Pedro Pascal is expected to return as Din Djarin, and Sigourney Weaver will play an undisclosed new character. The Mandalorian and Grogu will debut in theaters on May 22, 2026.

Jeremy Allen White's Expected Role in The Mandalorian and Grogu

FX

As confirmed in December 2024, Jeremy Allen White will join The Mandalorian and Grogu's cast as Rotta the Hutt, the son of legendary Star Wars villain Jabba the Hutt. This will be the first time fans have seen this character since he was introduced as an infant in the original The Clone Wars movie, which precluded seven seasons of The Clone Wars, the series, behind Ahsoka Tano and the Clone Army.

Rotta's inclusion teases a potential return for the criminal underworld side of Star Wars, which could tie back to other major characters like the bounty hunter Boba Fett. This may tie in multiple stories from past shows like The Clone Wars, Rebels, and the entire MandoVerse, particularly since the Hutts have mostly been limited to animation.

Also in question is the extent of White's role as Rotta the Hutt, considering he is already busy with his work on The Bear and his upcoming performance as Bruce Springsteen in Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere. Since White is only playing a voiceover role, he may have the opportunity for a good amount of screentime, but that status remains a mystery for now.

Fans will pay close attention to The Mandalorian and Grogu's marketing campaign for more signs of White's Rotta the Hutt.