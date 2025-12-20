Star Wars Has Officially Completed Its 7th Movie In The Disney Era

Let the celebrations begin, as Star Wars recently confirmed the completion of its seventh movie of the Disney era. Almost 10 years to the day, Disney released its first entry into the Star Wars franchise, after acquiring the planet-hopping canon from Lucasfilm in 2012. Since then, the studio has released five total movies, with several more on the way.

The last of these to have gone into production, Star Wars: Starfighter, just crossed a major checkpoint on its way to release, becoming the seventh Disney Star Wars film to hit such a mark. As revealed by director Shawn Levy, Starfighter has officially wrapped filming.

Levy made the announcement on his personal Instagram page, showing off a picture of him running around the film's set. In the post, Levy wrote, "That’s a wrap! Headed into Starfighter post-production like…"

With the movie due out in May 2027, Levy and co will have just over 17 months to complete post-production.

The Force Awakens

Lucasfilm

Debuting in theaters all the way back in December 2015, Star Wars: The Force Awakens kicked off the Disney era of the franchise in style. Marking the series' first live-action theatrical release in a decade, The Force Awakens started a new chapter for the galaxy far, far away, following a young scavenger Rey, who is thrust into the center of a galactic war.

Directed by J.J. Abrams and starring Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, and John Boyega, The Force Awakens blended the old and the new, introducing audiences to the next generation of Star Wars stars while incorporating classic characters like Han Solo and Princess Leia.

Rogue One

Lucasfilm

A year after The Force Awakens, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story came to theaters and changed everything. Marking the first of Disney's "A Star Wars Story" titles, Rogue One placed a heavy emphasis on the "war" in "Star Wars," recounting the tragic yet heroic tale of the Rebel spies who successfully stole the Death Star plans before the events of A New Hope.

Upon release, Rogue One was critically lauded and has gone on to become many Star Wars fans' favorite movie in the entire franchise. In fact, it was so successful that it spawned the highly regarded Andor TV series (which ran for two seasons on Disney+).

The Last Jedi

Lucasfilm

You either love or you hate Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Perhaps the most divisive Star Wars project in franchise history, Rian Johnson's Force Awakens follow-up made some choices that would split the "fandom menace" unlike ever before.

Centered on a chase through the galaxy between the Resistance and The First Order, as well as Rey's training with the now-hermit Jedi Master Luke Skywalker, the movie made some controversial choices (including killing off major villains and showing a different side of classic characters than audiences were used to). Even eight years later, The Last Jedi remains a massive talking point amongst the Lucasian faithful.

Solo

Lucasfilm

Following up on Rogue One, as the second Star Wars Story film, Solo debuted in theaters in May of 2018. Directed by Ron Howard, this star-faring romp explored the origin of everyone's favorite Star Wars scoundrel, Han Solo (played by Alden Ehrenreich).

After suffering some troubles in development, with the original directing team, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, being pulled off the project during pre-production, Solo: A Star Wars Story was met with middling reviews, making this the last Star Wars Story film to see the light of day.

The Rise of Skywalker

Lucasfilm

After the divisive Last Jedi and lackluster Solo, The Rise of Skywalker had some big shoes to fill. Sadly, for many, it did not deliver. Set as the conclusion to the Skywalker Saga, and once again directed by The Force Awakens' J.J. Abrams, Rise tried to be everything for everyone, and, in turn, ended up being nothing for no one.

The oft-chided Star Wars film followed Daisy Ridley's Rey once again as she and Adam Driver's Kylo Ren faced off for one last time. At the same time, a familiar threat, in the villainous Emperor, reasserted his dominance over the galaxy. The response to The Rise of Skywalker, along with a few other external factors, prompted Lucasfilm to return to the drawing board for its future theatrical endeavors.

The Mandalorian and Grogu

Lucasfilm

After more than six years away from theaters, Star Wars will head back to the cinema in 2026 with the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu. Based on the world and characters of the hit Mandalorian Disney+ series, the new film from Jon Favreau centers on Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin as he and his Force-wielding ward Grogu are sent on another intergalactic adventure.

The Mandalorian and Grogu marks the start of a new era for the Star Wars franchise. It stars Pascal in the lead role along with Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White. The latest Star Wars blockbuster comes to theaters on May 22, 2026.

Star Wars: Starfighter

Lucasfilm

And lastly, the seventh and final movie of the Star Wars movie with to have either already released or is well on its way toward release, Star Wars: Starfighter. Set to come to theaters on May 28, 2027, the new film from Deadpool & Wolverine filmmaker Shawn Levy will also be the first set after the events of the Sequel Trilogy.

Plot specifics for Starfighter are still being kept under lock and key. What we do know is that Ryan Gosling will lead the title, and his character will reportedly be tasked with transporting a small child with potential Jedi connections.