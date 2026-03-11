Marvel Studios' Wonder Man Show Is No Longer Exclusive to Disney+

Marvel Television's Wonder Man premiered on Disney+ in late January and caught many people off guard. The show dropped all eight episodes at once, arrived with almost no superhero baggage, and told a grounded, funny, deeply human story about an actor chasing his big break in Hollywood. Critics took notice quickly, and the series currently holds a 91 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, Marvel is making it even easier for even more people to watch it.

As of March 2026, all eight episodes of Wonder Man are streaming on Hulu in the US. If you have a Hulu subscription and no Disney+ account, you can still watch the full season right now without paying anything extra. Marvel Studios confirmed the news via its official social channels, making Wonder Man one of the few MCU series to land on the platform.

Marvel Television

Hulu has a history of featuring MCU shows. In 2023, Marvel made the first three episodes of Secret Invasion available on Hulu for a limited window while the show was still airing weekly on Disney+. A few months later, the Halloween special Werewolf by Night briefly appeared on Hulu through the end of October 2023 before returning exclusively to Disney+. Echo was also the first MCU series to launch on both Disney+ and Hulu simultaneously. Wonder Man is now the latest Marvel Studios series to feature on both platforms.

The series stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, a struggling Hollywood actor who learns that legendary director Von Kovak is remaking a superhero film called Wonder Man. Simon pursues the lead role while hiding the fact that he has the ionic powers the character is supposed to possess. The show has become an instant hit because it does not feel like a typical Marvel show.

Sir Ben Kingsley reprised his role as Trevor Slattery, the actor-turned-fake-villain who first appeared in Iron Man 3 and resurfaced in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Trevor and Simon occupy opposite ends of the Hollywood ladder, and their dynamic drives much of the series. Arian Moayed also returns as Agent P. Cleary, the Department of Damage Control operative who previously appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Other Marvel Shows Available on Platforms Besides Disney+

Disney+ is the home base for the MCU, but Marvel content is now spread across more streaming platforms than ever before. For fans without a Disney+ subscription, there is quite a lot available elsewhere, and that library is only growing.

An example of shows available on other platforms is Marvel's Runaways, which ran for three seasons on Hulu. The show followed six teenagers who discover their parents are a secret criminal organization known as the PRIDE, forcing them to go on the run and confront the people who raised them. The series was removed from Hulu but is available for free on CW.

Then there is Legion, all three seasons of which are on Hulu. The series follows David Haller, the son of Charles Xavier, a powerful mutant whose grip on reality is perpetually unstable. Beside it on Hulu is The Gifted, the Fox series set in an X-Men universe where mutants are hunted and a group of families bands together underground. It ran two seasons and, like Legion, occupies a corner of Marvel's history that belongs to Hulu.

Hulu's Marvel catalog also includes Hit-Monkey and MODOK, both adult animated comedies produced exclusively for the platform. Hit-Monkey follows a Japanese macaque-turned-assassin mentored by the ghost of a hitman. MODOK, on the other hand, is about the life of the titular Marvel villain, voiced by Patton Oswalt. Neither connects to the mainline MCU, but both are inventive and unique pieces of Marvel television that found loyal audiences on their own terms.

Outside of Hulu, the biggest Marvel streaming story of 2026 is happening on Amazon Prime Video. Spider-Noir, produced by Sony Pictures Television, premieres on May 27, making it the only major Marvel series of the year that won’t be on Disney+.