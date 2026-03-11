Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action’s Race-Swapped Hero Should Have Always Looked Like This

Some fans of Netflix's One Piece Season 2 claimed that the live-action version of a notable character should not have been race-swapped, but many agreed that he should have always looked like that. The second season of the live-action adaptation of the hit Japanese manga introduced Brook earlier than in the source material, with the character appearing in a flashback sequence involving Laboon the whale in Season 2, Episode 2. The flashback showed Brook as a joyful violinist aboard the Rumbar Pirates' ship, performing Binks' Sake with his crew to calm Laboon.

Some fans online claimed that casting Martial T. Batchamen as the live-action version of Brook is a good decision, as it aligns with the character's roots in the source material through his iconic afro and overall vibe.

Many X users, such as @peronyawns and @trafalgarology, are genuinely shocked that some fans think that Brook is not Black in the source material. It is worth noting that many fans have long interpreted the future Straw Hat member as Black due to his afro (which is considered his most defining feature) and his status as the actual Soul King, so this isn't a surprise.

However, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda (via Popverse) mentioned in a September 2024 Q&A that Brook would be Austrian if he were adapted into the real world.

Despite that, Oda's signing off on casting Martial T. Batchamen as Brook in the Netflix adaptation (where he served as a creative consultant) could hint that he has changed his stance and made the fan-favorite character a member of the Black community.

One Piece Season 2 follows Luffy and his Straw Hats crew as they go on a journey into finding the One Piece, with them finally entering the Grand Line while dealing with the dangerous assassins under Mr. Crocodile's Baroque Works. The series stars Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero, Taz Skylar, Lera Abova, David Dastmalchian, and many more. One Piece Season 2 premiered on Netflix on March 10.

Why Brook Has a Bright Future In Netflix's One Piece

Martial T. Batchamen's casting as Brook in One Piece Season 2 is already making headlines, as his brief appearance proved he is perfect for the role.

Aside from the Black lineage, the character also perfectly showcased some of Brook's traits, such as his singing, laugh, and authenticity, setting up his eventual larger role down the line. There is also a sense that fans felt overjoyed to see Brook portrayed as a Black man, mainly because Netflix's version finally settled the debate over the character's race.

The positive reception of Brook's portrayal sets the stage for his highly anticipated return down the line, as the character is a future Straw Hat. Brook met the Straw Hat crew in Thriller Bark, and Luffy and his friends helped him regain his shadow from a zombified Ryuma. This act of justice prompted Brook to ask Luffy to join his crew, and the rest is history.

Given that One Piece Season 2 already introduced Brook in a flashback, there is a strong chance that the character could eventually return in future seasons to join the live-action Straw Hat crew as their musician. Hopefully, the positive reception towards the character's debut could hint that his return will come sooner rather than later.