Netflix’s One Piece Unveils Lera Abova’s Robin & Her Powers

The trailer for Season 2 of Netflix's One Piece live-action series finally unveiled an incredible look at Nico Robin (Lera Abova) and her dangerous powers, which spell bad news for the Straw Hat crew. The anticipation surrounding Robin's debut in Season 2 is high, considering that she plays an essential role as a key member of the Straw Hats crew. Before becoming a pivotal part of Luffy's Crew, Robin actually started as a dangerous assassin called Miss All-Sunday, hellbent on finding her future friends because of her ties to the criminal organization known as Baroque Works.

Netflix's official trailer for One Piece Season 2, titled "One Piece: Into the Grand Line," revealed the first look at the live-action portrayal of Nico Robin's powers from the anime. Nico Robin is one of the 11 new Devil Fruit users in One Piece Season 2.

For the uninitiated, Robin's powers revolve around her Hana Hana no Mi (a Devil Fruit called Flower-Flower Fruit) that she ate as a child. It allows her to sprout duplicates of her body parts on any surface within range, and she can fully control them, but is limited only to range and stamina. She can also produce full clones of herself. This is on top of her expertise in hand-to-hand combat and being a strategic genius.

At the 0:22 mark of the trailer, Miss All Sunday's Devil Fruit powers are on full display after she replicates her limbs onto some of the Navy officials, taking them out one by one while she casually walks past them.

Miss All Sunday can also be seen taunting the Straw Hat crew, indicating that she will likely serve as a full-blown big bad in Season 2 before eventually becoming a member of the Straw Hats (possibly at the end of Season 2 or in the already-confirmed Season 3).

Fans can watch the official trailer below:

In One Piece lore, Miss All Sunday is the vice president of Baroque Works and Crocodile's right-hand woman, making her one of the key antagonists in the Arabasta Saga.

The character is portrayed by rising star Lera Abova, who is best known for her roles in 2019's Anna and Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. She most recently starred in Netflix's Exterritorial.

Joining her as part of the Baroque Works' crew are the likes of Miss Goldenweek, Mr. 5, Miss Valentine, and Mr. 3 (portrayed by David Dastmalchian).

One Piece: Into the Grand Line mainly revolves around the early part of the anime's Arabasta Saga as the Straw Hat crew sails through the dangerous new seas and encounters sinister villains. The series stars Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero Gibson, Tazk Skylar, and Lera Abova. One Piece Season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on March 10, 2026.

Why Nico Robin's Powers Are Dangerous & Unpredictable In One Piece Season 2

Nico Robin (Miss All Sunday) is a formidable threat against the Straw Hat crew. mainly because of her unpredictable powers.

On the surface, she is a versatile, high-threat assassin who can kill anyone with ease, but there is a complexity hidden beneath her that would make her a valuable ally in the future. Robin's Devil Fruit powers make her a versatile fighter in the field, and her allies, enemies, and even the World Government consider her an "overpowered" character that is hard to catch and defeat.

What makes Robin's innate powers even more complex is the fact that they grant her different abilities, such as creating giant limbs strong enough to smash opponents, wings for flight, and clones for distraction and deception. These abilities essentially make her a perfect assassin, which explains why she is Crocodile's second-in-command.

Aside from her Devil Fruit powers, Robin also has the unique ability to read poneglyphs, indestructible stone tablets that hold the forbidden Void Century history. For those unaware, this Void Century is a 100-year period that the World Government erased. This also made her a primary threat against the World Government and a valuable member of the Straw Hat since she became their primary archeologist.