Avengers: Doomsday Will Officially Include 5 Main Power Types of Superheroes

Marvel Studios' last 2026 movie, Avengers: Doomsday, will have superheroes from all over the power spectrum. Doomsday will bring half a dozen teams of heroes and villains to the forefront, as confirmed by early marketing material.

Five main types of superheroes and villains will be brought to life in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, based on their powers. Whether these heroes had their powers before starting their journey or never had them to begin with, countless powersets will be used in the fight against Robert Downey Jr.'s ultimate villain, Doctor Doom. All these heroes will appear on screen in Doomsday, which hits theaters on December 18.

5 Categories of Superheroes in Avengers: Doomsday

Human

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While most heroes in the MCU have special and unearthly powers, there are a handful of everyday humans who do extraordinary things in battle as well. A couple of these characters are set to be essential in the Doomsday story.

Two prime examples of this film's human cast are Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova and Winston Duke's M'Baku. While both have extensive fight training backgrounds and impressive weapons, they have no superpowers or abilities embedded in their DNA.

Tech-Enhanced

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A handful of other heroes in this movie are also human, but they have the assistance of highly advanced technology that they bring into battle. As with Yelena and M'Baku, their DNA and makeup are the same as any other human's.

Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson and Danny Ramirez's Joaquin Torres' hero skills are largely enhanced by their tech, both using Falcon wingsuits to zoom through the air at top speeds. Throw in the vibranium shield Sam now wields after receiving it from Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, and he has quite the projectile to hurl at enemies, also using it to shield himself from harm.

Simu Liu's Shang-Chi is also blessed with extra help from the Ten Rings, which grant him longevity, extra strength, speed, flight, and extra protection. This group also includes Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, whose suit allows him to shrink and grow to extreme sizes and grants him enhanced strength and agility.

Agent-Enhanced

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Besides the movie's regular humans and those with advanced technology, other human heroes in Doomsday are ordinary people who have had something added to their bodies to enhance their skills or grant them powers. Unlike the weaponry Captain America and Shang-Chi use, these powers are part of this next group of heroes' DNA, shaped by outside forces.

Heroes like Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Sentry (Lewis Pullman) were enhanced by chemical serums, as Shuri got her powers by taking the heart-shaped herb, while Sentry got his abilities after an experimental drug trial. Another example of this is the Winter Soldier (Bucky Barnes), whose arm was replaced with a mechanical (now vibranium) one and was injected with a serum similar to the one Steve Rogers received.

Additionally, the MCU's new take on the Fantastic Four all got their abilities after an interaction with galactic radiation during their trip to space, which could be considered an external agent.

Born With Powers

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Next up on the list are the MCU's heroes who were born with their superpowers and abilities. These characters did not require any outside forces to obtain their powers; they only had to train and practice to hone them as they began to manifest.

Amongst Doomsday's main cast, Thor and Loki stand out in the "born with powers" department, as Thor can fly and control lightning, while Loki can cast illusions; both of them have varying levels of super-strength as well. Tenoch Huerta's Namor the Sub-Mariner falls into this category as well, as he was born with his ankle wings and super-strength, being recognized as the first mutant on Earth-616.

Speaking of mutants, Doomsday will also feature legacy X-Men stars from 20th Century Fox's X-Men saga (Professor X, Magneto, Gambit, Nightcrawler, Mystique, Beast, Cyclops), who all have had their powers since birth.

Magic-Based

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The final category of powered people in Doomsday is this film's magic users, who can channel supernatural forces through their bodies to fight enemies. While Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange might show up in this film, the main magic-user in the fifth Avengers movie will be Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Victor von Doom.

In the comics, Doom is known as a master of sorcery who uses the mystic and dark arts to channel extradimensional energy, create force fields, and cast complex spells against his enemies. While the specifics on how this will be used in the MCU are unclear, early marketing material has teased that this magic will be a key part of his character's story.

This will also be the first time any version of Doom has used magic in a movie, which could also make the MCU's version the most comic-accurate take on the villain to date.