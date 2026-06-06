Supergirl Movie Critics Reviews Are On the Way — Here Are The Good - And Bad - Reactions DC Studios' First Female-Led Film Is Expected To Bring

Supergirl reviews are almost ready to be released, as viewers wait for the results. Directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira, Supergirl will be DC Studios' second theatrical release after kicking the franchise off last summer with Superman. After that movie earned largely positive reviews from critics, the question is whether the DCU's next big-screen release can match that hype.

As revealed by @EmbargoLiftsFor on X, the review embargo for DC Studios' Supergirl will lift on Wednesday, June 24. This comes only two days before Milly Alcock's solo movie for Kara Zor-El is released in theaters worldwide on Friday, June 26.

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The review embargo being lifted only two days before the movie's release could be seen as a concern, as this usually happens when studios lack confidence in a movie's success. Reportedly budgeting over $200 million, Supergirl has work to do to become a financial success for Warner Bros., even with plenty to look forward to in the titular character's first big-screen appearance in well over 40 years.

Ahead is what fans can potentially expect from those reviews, based on what has been reported in rumors and from test screenings for Supergirl.

Early Teases for Supergirl Critic Reviews & Reactions

Milly Alcock Shines as Supergirl

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According to @Cryptic4kQual, after test screenings, Milly Alcock was "praised for her acting in the role" as the film's leading star. This should help motivate fans to head to theaters to see Alcock as Kara Zor-El.

This film will give Alcock her second appearance in the DCU, following a short cameo at the end of 2025's Superman, in which she arrived at the Fortress of Solitude to retrieve Krypto. Now, she will get her own adventure away from the Man of Steel, giving Alcock the chance to fully flesh out the role.

Jason Momoa Is Fun as Lobo

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Following a long run in the former DCEU as Aquaman, Jason Momoa will join James Gunn's DCU as Lobo, which he has described as his dream comic book role. While reports have gone back and forth about how big his role in the movie is, he appears to be a highlight.

As reported by @AxelTalksFilm, "Lobo has a substantial role in the film, and is crucial to the ending." Other reports suggest he's in 10-20% of the movie, but the time he spends on screen is sure to be memorable.

Shaky Visuals

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One of the most notable critical talking points for any movie, especially modern superhero movies, is the visuals and VFX. For Supergirl, early rumors hint that this may not be the most positive talking point for the DCU's second theatrical release.

Reported by BobaTalks on YouTube, the movie does not seem to use many of the exciting psychedelic visuals fans know from the Woman of Tomorrow source comic, even with unfinished VFX. While this could be adjusted before the film is released, it is certainly a point of concern from a visual perspective.

A Mixed Villain

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After Lex Luthor served as the main villain in Superman, Supergirl will move on to another classic comic book villain, Krem of the Yellow Hills, played by Matthias Schoenaerts. While he is the same antagonist used in the original comic the movie is based on, the results of his inclusion are mixed.

@Cryptic4KQual called Krem "underwhelming" as a villain, while @AxelTalksFilm noted that he was "described as extremely 'menacing' and a tremendous villian." Additionally, BobaTalks reported that Krem was "underdeveloped" and looked similar to the rest of his goons, sparking concern that he was fairly generic.

Balanced Tone

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One major lingering question about the DCU is its tone, especially with new movies like Clayface introducing horror elements. With Supergirl set to come before that movie and after Superman, its tone will be another major talking point upon its release.

Reported by @AxeTalksFilm, the "cinematography is an upgrade" to what fans saw in Superman, including one specific scene in a hallway that can be compared "to the action sequences of those in Daredevil and Guardians 3." Additionally, it is much "darker and [more] serious in tone" than Superman, suggesting a more grounded story behind Milly Alcock's heroine.