Marvel Studios Officially Reveals Its 8th Earth-616 Mutant

Marvel Studios has been carefully seeding mutants into the primary Earth-616 timeline, and one of them is a total game-changer after Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While alternate-universe Variants and legacy Fox X-Men have crossed over in Multiverse Saga projects like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Deadpool & Wolverine, the main 616 universe has quietly been home to beings with the X-gene for many years.

The mutant reveal began with Kamala Khan's genetic mutation in Ms. Marvel, continued with Namor's explicit self-identification in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and has since expanded to include characters such as Mister Immortal, Doorman, and, most recently, Sadie Sink's Jean Grey in Brand New Day. These confirmations are steadily laying the groundwork for a full-blown Mutant Saga in the post-Avengers: Secret Wars landscape.

Every Confirmed Mutant in the MCU’s Earth-616

Jean Grey

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Brand New Day established that Sadie Sink's Jean Grey is explicitly an Earth-616 mutant. Jean's core powers begin with telepathy focused on possession, mind-hopping, and controlling others' bodies. Jean's powers evolved after learning of her sister's death and undergoing further trauma tied to the Department of Damage Control's experiments.

Jean's abilities surged, allowing her to achieve stronger telepathy, telekinesis, and broader psychic feats that bring her closer to classic power levels and offer a glimpse of her Omega-level mutant self.

Brand New Day revealed that Jean and Sara were abandoned by their mother after their powers manifested. The Tom Holland-led movie portrayed Jean as a traumatized teenager seeking answers about what truly happened to Sara. Jean and Sara's backstory in the film established a contemporary wave of human mutants whose X-genes have been active for at least the past two decades.

Sara Grey

Marvel Comics

Sara Grey (Olivia Booth-Ford) is Jean's older sister, introduced via flashbacks in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Like Jean, she has telepathic abilities, and her powers manifested around the same time as Jean's. Sara served as Jean's first mentor, teaching her to use her mind control and body-hopping powers.

Following her capture by the Department of Damage Control, Sara was later killed due to being pushed to the limit by their experiments. Sara's tragic death motivates Jean's actions in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Ms. Marvel

Marvel Television

Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan is the first confirmed mutant in the MCU's Earth-616. In the Ms. Marvel finale, Bruno examined Kamala's genetics, revealing that there is "something different in [her] genes... like a mutation."

Rather than her powers stemming solely from the mysterious bangle, Kamala's Noor Dimension and hard-light abilities were confirmed to be facilitated or unlocked by this underlying genetic mutation.

This X-gene allows Kamala to channel and manipulate hard-light energy, forming solid constructs she can shape into platforms, shields, or weapons. She can also "embiggen" parts of her body or nearby objects with control, while also displaying broader energy manipulation.

Namor

Marvel Studios

Wakanda Forever confirmed that Tenoch Huerta's Namor is a mutant after he declared himself one to Shuri. Based on a flashback, Namor's mother ingested a vibranium-infused plant while pregnant. The combination produced a unique hybrid with the X-gene.

Unlike other Talokanil, Namor has distinct features like pointed ears, ankle wings that enable flight, the ability to breathe both air and water indefinitely, superhuman strength, and a longer lifespan.

Namor's revelation in Wakanda Forever established that mutants have existed in the MCU for over 500 years, even if largely unknown to the surface world.

Mister Immortal

Marvel Television

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law introduced Craig Hollis (aka Mister Immortal). While the series does not explicitly use the word "mutant," Mister Immortal is a classic comics mutant and the leader of the Great Lakes Avengers.

Mr. Immortal's powers include immortality and regenerative healing. He can "die" from trauma but be revived shortly afterward. In the Disney+ series, Hollis used this ability primarily to fake deaths and escape marriages rather than to perform heroics.

El Aguila

Marvel Television

El-Aguila made his MCU debut in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, appearing as a supporting character at Emil Blonsky's wellness retreat.

In Marvel Comics, El Aguila is a mutant whose X-gene grants him the ability to generate powerful bio-electric charges within his body. The MCU version shows him wielding a similar electrified blade, implying the same power set, even though the series never labels him as a mutant on-screen.

Doorman

Marvel Television

Wonder Man introduced Byron Bowers' Doorman and positioned him as a mutant superhero. In Marvel Comics, Doorman is a mutant whose body connects to the Darkforce Dimension. In the MCU, he gains the ability to turn his body into a living portal, through which people and objects can pass into another dimension or through solid matter. His powers manifested after being exposed to a mysterious black goo linked to Roxxon.

Doorman's inclusion in the MCU is significant because it led to the "Doorman Clause," a measure that bans superpowered people from film and TV sets after a catastrophic on-set incident involving Josh Gad.

Wonder Man (Status Unclear)

Marvel Television

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Simon Williams, aka Wonder Man, arrives in the MCU via his Disney+ series of the same name. The show, however, deliberately withholds any clear origin of his abilities, revealing only that they first surfaced during his childhood in an unexplained fire when he was 13 years old.

Speaking with The Direct, Wonder Man showrunner Andrew Guest confirmed that Marvel Studios discussed the possibility of making Simon Williams a mutant:

The Direct: "Could he possibly be a mutant?" Guest: "You know, it's a very good question. And it's one we discussed and it's one we decided we weren't going to answer. So I'll leave it up to the people who make those kind of mutant questions."

In Marvel Comics, Simon gained his ionic powers through Baron Zemo's experiments, an origin story that the MCU has clearly discarded. Wonder Man keeps Simon's mutant status unclear, but there's a chance that it could be resolved once the MCU enters the Mutant Saga.