Watch: New She-Hulk Clip Featuring Classic Mutant Released Online

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is inching closer to its finish line, but there is still a good chunk of story and characters to introduce in the final batch of episodes. So far, the Tatiana Maslany-led series has featured exciting guest star appearances, such as Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, Tim Roth's Abomination, and Benedict Wong's Wong.

While the arrival of Charlie Cox's Daredevil has yet to happen, Ginger Gonzaga, who plays Nikki Ramos, teased that the show will introduce "comic book characters that haven’t entered the Marvel Universe yet."

In Episode 6, Mr. Immortal was pushed to the forefront as the series showcased mutant that has immortality powers. Now, it looks like another mutant from the comics will make an impact in the upcoming installment of the Disney+ series.

She-Hulk Episode 7 Clip Spoils Classic Mutant's Debut

TV Line officially released a new clip from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7, showcasing the return of Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky as well as the debut of Joseph Castillo-Midyett's El Aguila.

In the clip, Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters is seen reuniting with Blonsky, but they're interrupted by the arrival of El Aguila and Nate Hurd's Man-Bull. The two comic book villains are engaging in a fight that resulted in Walters' car being hammered and damaged.

Marvel Studios

In the comics, El Aguila is a mutant swordsman with the powers to emit bioelectric blasts from his body.

Walters ultimately turned into She-Hulk to stop the fight, leading to her asking Blonsky what is going on between the two.

Marvel Studios

After everyone has calmed down, Man-Bull and El-Aguila introduced themselves to Walters. El Aguila hilariously pointed out that he is not a matador which then prompted Blonsky to tell Walters that he is working with some "identity issues."

Marvel Studios

At the end of the clip, El Aguila then proclaimed that he is a "swashbuckler."

The clip can be seen below:

Why She-Hulk Deserves Recognition for Highlighting These Characters

She-Hulk's approach to introducing lesser-known characters and placing the spotlight on them is a positive development for the MCU, mainly since it gives them a proper moment to shine for casual audiences.

For starters, Mr. Immortal's portrayal in She-Hulk Episode 6 earned a hilarious reaction from fans, but it also made them aware of the character's complex background from the comics.

Although the portrayal of El Aguila and Man-Bull in the clip leans toward the comedic side, the pair's interesting debut could also give fans something to ponder on, especially considering El Aguila's mutant connection. The fact that She-Hulk decided to include the character should mean something, and it could further cement that more mutants could eventually appear in future projects in Phase 5 and beyond.

Meanwhile, Emil Blonsky's return in Episode 7 could finally answer the question of why trailer footage of himself as Abomination is showcased in the show's marketing, despite wearing an inhibitor that prevents him from transforming. It's possible that the character's heel turn will be unleashed in the installment, thus posing more problems for Walters.

On the flip side, Blonsky's transformation into Abomination might be due to his act of protecting his comrades and soulmates from harm, eventually proving to Walters (and the audience) that he has really turned a new leaf after all.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Thursday, September 29.