She-Hulk Star Teases More MCU Superhero Cameos In Upcoming Episodes

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is nearly halfway through its first season on Disney+, giving the MCU its newest hero with Jennifer Walters pushing the Hulk legacy forward. And as the series moves into its last five episodes, there are still plenty of other surprises left in store, particularly including other major Marvel superheroes.

Trailers have already confirmed that Charlie Cox will be back for his second round of MCU action as Daredevil, complete with a brand-new yellow-and-red suit as he interacts with Jen for the first time. But according to rumors and reports, there's much more than just the Man Without Fear planned for inclusion in later episodes.

And while those secrets are still being kept under wraps, one star from the show offered just a small tease for what's still ahead.

More Heroes Coming Later in She-Hulk Season 1?

Marvel

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Episode 4 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Ginger Gonzaga spoke with TVLine to tease what's on the way in the last five episodes of the MCU's latest Disney+ series.

When asked if there was any juicy legal action ahead with Titania suing Jennifer Walters over the She-Hulk name, Gonzaga noted how vast the Marvel universe is with "petty, idiot supervillains and superheroes" who need legal representation.

She explained how the show will introduce "comic book characters that haven’t entered the Marvel Universe yet," hinting that they haven't even been seen in any marketing material yet:

TVLine: "Episode 4 ended with superpowered influencer Titania filing a lawsuit against Jen for using the She-Hulk name. Is there some juicy legal action ahead?:" Gonzaga: "Yes, that hot legal action with pens and highlighters that you’ve all been asking for! [Laughs] The show is now definitely switching into what it looks like when you have petty, idiot supervillains and superheroes who are either antagonizing you or need to be represented by you. The thing about working in a superhuman law division is we can represent anyone, so we get comic book characters that haven’t entered the Marvel Universe yet, that you haven’t seen in any of the trailers. And you get to see the idiocy of the ridiculously fun superheroes who have legal trouble and may or may not listen to their attorneys. I’m really excited for people to see these guest stars that are in the comic books."

Gonzaga also dove into the filming process for She-Hulk, joking that she had to make sure her eyeline worked with She-Hulk's height in order to not be "constantly staring at She-Hulk’s boobs." Even though she wants to "rely on being able to look at her face," Tatiana Maslany always helps Gonzaga with shoulder movement to make sure Gonzaga knows where she's looking:

TVLine: "What was the trick to maintaining the correct eyeline when Tatiana is She-Hulk?" Maslany: "Oh my goodness, I keep joking that if I don’t look at the eyeline and I look at Tatiana’s face, that means that in post-production Nikki is just constantly staring at She-Hulk’s boobs. Now, I’m not mad at She-Hulk’s boobs, but we can’t do that."

"But it’s hard, you have to get used to it. Sometimes you have to force yourself to commit. The thing that helped me was Tatiana’s physicality. I want to rely on being able to look at her face, though I can’t do that all the time, so she at least always gives me some shoulder movement where in my peripheral vision I know, 'OK, she’s She-Hulk.' But we do it with these other monsters, too! I joke every once in a while, 'And don’t forget, the green dot on a stick is Abomination!'"

Who Will Take the Spotlight in Disney+'s She-Hulk?

She-Hulk has already broken the mold for Disney+ storytelling by including both Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner and Benedict Wong's Wong, two key players in the MCU's past and future. But these quotes tease that this will be just the tip of the iceberg, as the Disney+ series still has plenty more surprises up its Hulk-sized sleeves.

Future plot points are already confirmed to show Tim Roth's Abomination leading some sort of villain support group, which brings a handful of obscure characters from the comics onto the big screen for the first time. And fans are already anxious to see Charlie Cox's glorious comeback as Daredevil in later episodes as well, although this was confirmed with the trailer that debuted during San Diego Comic-Con.

Whether these are heroes that fans know about or not, Gongaza amps up the hype level for fans looking to see some thrilling MCU connections come to fruition behind Tatiana Maslany's leading lawyer.

Aside from those major heroes, Ginger Gonzaga lets fans in on some of the fun behind filming with a character that's brought to life completely through CGI. Although the stand-in actress marking She-Hulk's place does what she can, there are certainly challenges to face when working with a character that's nearly a foot and a half taller than the actress playing her.

The first four episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are available to stream on Disney+.