DCU’s Batman: Everything We Know So Far About James Gunn’s Batman Plans

While Batman is still some time from being introduced fully in James Gunn's new DC Universe, the stepping stones for plans to bring him on board are there. Gunn has officially opened the door to his new DCU after Superman's release in theaters, kickstarting what he hopes will be a massive cinematic universe similar to the one he helped build with Marvel. Now, as the top decision-maker this time around, he is in charge of developing one of the most popular heroes in history.

Currently, Batman is one of only three original Justice League characters confirmed to have solo movies in the works. David Corenswet's Superman is now enjoying a successful run in theaters, and Gunn is in the early stages of developing a Wonder Woman movie, although there is no timeline on when that movie may be released. The Brave and the Bold currently does not have a confirmed release date. Ahead is everything currently known about Batman's upcoming debut in James Gunn's revamped DC Universe:

Everything We Know About James Gunn's Batman Debut in the DCU

Batman Has Already Appeared In The DCU Once

DC Studios

While a live-action Batman still eludes DC fans, the character already has one appearance in the new franchise under his utility belt. Episode 6 of the animated Creature Commandos included a look at the Caped Crusader, standing in the windows on the roof of a Gotham building as he looked down at Doctor Phosphorus after his epic dance routine.

This version of the character appeared to have a far bulkier build than Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne in The Batman, most closely resembling Ben Affleck's beefed-up Dark Knight from Zack Snyder's DCEU. However, all fans can see, detail-wise, are the white eyes in his mask, leaving most of the rest of the costume a mystery to be revealed later.

A Batman Solo Movie Is On The Way

DC Studios

James Gunn's initial announcement revealing his Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate confirmed development of The Brave and the Bold, the DCU's first solo movie for the Dark Knight. Existing separately from Matt Reeves' universe, this movie will introduce DC fans to the larger Bat-family, largely centering on Bruce Wayne and his son, Damian Wayne.

This film will introduce fans to the DCU's new take on Batman, who is expected to eventually help build the Justice League alongside David Corenswet's Superman. Gunn confirmed this by indicating Robert Pattinson and Ben Affleck's Caped Crusaders were not planned for inclusion in this new movie.

Brave and the Bold Will Feature DCU’s Robin

DC Comics

As mentioned above, The Brave and the Bold will give audiences a new take on Damian Wayne, who will become the DCU's Robin. Gunn went on to describe this version of Robin as his favorite, calling him "a little son of a bitch," an "assassin," and a "murderer" while also teasing "a very strange sort of father-son story" coming in this movie.

This will be the first live-action adaptation of Robin since Chris O'Donnell's take on the young hero, who played pivotal roles in 1995's Batman Forever and 1997's Batman & Robin. It will be slightly different than the two versions of the hero seen in Titans (Curran Walters' Jason Todd and Brendan Thwaites' Dick Grayson/Nightwing), as he is expected to use the Robin mantle.

While Joseph Gordon-Levitt's never-realised Robin from The Dark Knight Rises was considered for 2013's Man of Steel, it never came to fruition, making this the first attempt at the hero on the big screen in more than 30 years.

Robin (And Batman) Might Appear In This DCU Project First

DC Comics

While The Brave and the Bold is the DCU's first live-action Batman project, multiple characters from Batman lore may appear fully in animation before that time. In November 2024, during the Warner Bros. Pictures Animation panel at the Lightbox Expo, the studio confirmed the release plans for an animated movie titled Dynamic Duo, noting that it was expected to hit theaters in 2028.

This film will feature a story about Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, two characters who have often operated as Batman under the title of Robin. Eventually, Grayson goes on to use the moniker Nightwing while Todd operates under the name Red Hood, but this movie will put them in their more formative years and show them working together as teenagers. It is still unclear if they will have any interaction with Batman in this title.

Robert Pattinson Will (Most Likely) NOT Be DCU’s Batman

DC Studios

Although The Brave and the Bold (and all future Batman projects) are expected to bring a new actor into the fold, there have been cries from fans to have Robert Pattinson's take on the hero take this role in the DCU. Following the success Pattinson had with Matt Reeves through their work on 2022's The Batman, chatter about that universe being integrated into the DCU's main timeline has become more prevalent.

Responding to that idea, Gunn has confirmed that Matt Reeves will get to continue his work as an Elseworlds story. He has been adamant that, while the process is slow, he and the team behind the DCU have every intention to bring another actor on board to take on the main timeline's Bruce Wayne. This means (barring any unexpected changes) that Gunn and Reeves will both develop their own Batman stories, with Gunn's film occupying the DCU next to David Corenswet's Man of Steel and the other Justice League heroes.

Furthermore, Gunn told Rolling Stone that he is not interested in a "funny, campy Batman" while noting that he's "not exactly the same as Matt's Batman," once again teasing the separation between the two variants:

"Batman has to have a reason for existing, right? So Batman can’t just be 'Oh, we’re making a Batman movie because Batman’s the biggest character in all of Warner Bros.,' which he is. But because there’s a need for him in the DCU and a need that he’s not exactly the same as Matt’s Batman. But yet he’s not a campy Batman. I’m not interested in that. I’m not interested in a funny, campy Batman, really. So we’re dealing with that. I think I have a way in, by the way. I think I really know what it’s — I just am dealing with the writer to make sure that we can make it a reality."

These Actors Want To Play The Next Batman

Alan Ritchson, Jensen Ackles

Although the casting process for the new Batman is a slow one, a number of Hollywood's biggest names have been loosely attached to potentially take on the role. A few of those stars have even expressed their interest in being the newest addition to a long line of legends to don the cape and cowl. In terms of comments from Gunn, he has teased his Batman "could be" just a bit older than Superman or close to the same age (Corenswet just celebrated his 32nd birthday in July 2025).

Among the list of hopefuls is Black Panther star Winston Duke, who became a fan favorite through his work in the MCU as M'Baku. Saying he would love to "change narratives" about the hero as a Black man, the 38-year-old star opened the door to potentially moving to DC if and when his Marvel commitment ends.

Next on the list is 6'3" Reacher star Alan Ritchson, who already has experience in the greater DC Universe thanks to roles in Smallville (Aquaman) and Titans (Hawk). Calling it a "real honor" to be such a popular fan cast for the role, the 42-year-old said he would "absolutely love" to take on the responsibility of embodying the Caped Crusader.

Among the most popular Batman fan casts is The Boys and Supernatural star Jensen Ackles, who has already voiced Bruce Wayne in a number of animated DC movies. Calling Batman his "favorite superhero of all time," he has enthusiastically stated that he would entertain the idea should it become a reality.

Also on the list of hopefuls is Spider-Man: Far From Home's Jake Gyllenhaal, who was previously a candidate to play the role under Christopher Nolan before Christian Bale won the part in the Dark Knight trilogy. He has previously spoken about being "intimidated" by a role with such a legacy, but he also said it "would be an honor" to play the new Batman.