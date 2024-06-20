James Gunn's DC Studios is preparing to cast a new Batman actor to take charge in The Brave and the Bold and the future of the rebooted DCU.

Gunn has already cast seven Justice League superheroes for the new DCU, almost all of whom will officially debut in 2025's Superman.

The latest comments from James Gunn on finding the new Dark Knight came on Threads in June 2024 as he debunked a rumor the role had been cast and confirmed they "haven't even begun casting for the DCU Batman."

He was then asked about his supposed past comments saying the DCU's Batman will be a couple of years older than its Superman, who will be played by 30-year-old up-and-comer David Corenswet.

The DC Studios boss explained on Threads that he actually meant the new Bruce Wayne "could be" several years older than the latest Clark Kent as he isn't committed to them "being the exact same age:"

"I’m pretty sure I didn’t say that. What I said was Bruce 'could be' a couple years older than Clark. All I meant was I wasn’t tied to Bruce and Clark being the exact same age."

The Brave and the Bold will officially mark the introduction of the DCU's Batman at a stage in his life where he already has an eight-to-ten-year-old son in Damian Wayne, the daughter of Talia al Ghul.

As Damian Wayne is far from the first Robin and several Bat Family members are already expected to be established in the DCU, the new Batman actor will likely be in his mid-to-late 30s or even 40s to match this point in his superhero career.

4 Actors Who Want the DCU Batman Role

Winston Duke

Black Panther's M'Baku actor Winston Duke threw his hat in the ring to play the new Batman in an interview with Slash Film. The actor explained how he loves any opportunity to "change narratives" around how iconic characters such as Batman as "supposed to look, sound, and perform:"

"I would love to do that as Batman. I’d love any opportunity to explore new characters, to change narratives around some of these entrenched ideas of how these characters are supposed to look, sound, and perform. I’m all for it."

If Duke were to join the DCU as Batman, the Tobagonian-Rwandan actor would make history as the first black man to play Bruce Wayne in live-action.

Alan Ritchson

Reacher star Alan Ritchson has already racked up two DC credits as Smallville's Aquaman and Titans' Hawk, but now he wants to take a jab at Batman. The famously jacked 6' 3" star has been among the most eager to join the DCU as Bruce Wayne and has been vocal on the matter multiple times.

Speaking on the Post Credit Podcast, Ritchson reflected on his fandom for Batman as a child and called it a "real honor" to have become a fan cast for the role, noting how he would "absolutely love" the part:

"The fact that people are interested in me playing Batman is a real honor and privilege. It's one of the first characters I fell in love with as a child... For there to even be a conversation or a rumor mill surrounding this role, for me… all I can do is laugh. I just think it’s wild that’s where we are. I would love to. I would absolutely love to [play him]."

The actor spoke on the matter once again to The Hollywood Reporter, explaining why he would "love to play Batman." He noted his love for Batman as the "smartest superhero" and his desire to be "that guy:"

"I would love to play Batman. There, I said it, okay? I'll shout it from the rooftops: 'I wanna be Bruce Wayne!' Here's the thing about Batman. You know what his superpower is? Intelligence. Dude is the smartest superhero there is. He's inventive, and he's got all the gadgets, but he's super smart. I want to be that guy. And, also, to have a cave with, like hypercars, sports cars, and awesome motorcycles."

Jensen Ackles

The Boys' Soldier Boy actor Jensen Ackles has long been a popular fan cast for Batman after voicing the Dark Knight in many recent animated movies.

Speaking at the Jus In Bello Convention in Italy (via Deadline), Ackles addressed the unsubstantiated rumors he was in talks to play the DCU's Batman, answering "sign me up" to playing his "favorite superhero of all time:"

"Uh, I don’t know. Even if I knew, I wouldn’t tell you. I mean, could I do it? Sure. Would I want to do it? Yes... Would I entertain the idea of playing my favorite superhero of all time? I would love it. Sign me up."

Jake Gyllenhaal

Spider-Man: Far From Home actor Jake Gyllenhaal once lost out on playing Batman to Christian Bale for Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, but his interest in bringing Bruce Wayne to screens remains as strong as ever.

Talking to ScreenRant while promoting Roadhouse, Gyllenhaal noted how he is "intimidated" by playing roles with a long legacy of being tackled by other actors, but noted it "would be an honor" to take on Batman:

"Oh, man. That’s a classic. It’s an honor. Speaking of playing roles that other incredible actors have played in the past, to me actually roles that other incredible actors have played in the past, which, to me, actually, when I think about it, I’m going to play Iago in Othello with Denzel Washington, and I think about like the history of actors that have played that role throughout time, and I’m intimidated by that. So that’s the first level. That’s what I’m working on right now. But of course. It would be an honor always. Those types of things and those roles are classics."

Why Robert Pattinson Isn’t the DCU Batman

Robert Pattinson made his DC debut in The Batman in March 2022, months ahead of James Gunn and Peter Safran's hiring to lead DC Studios in October 2022 and almost a year before their DCU slate announcement in January 2023.

Variety once stated Gunn and Safran may have been considering bringing Pattinson's Dark Knight into their wider universe, but the former was quick to debunk the claims as "entirely untrue."

Gunn explained to the official DC site how the plan is for The Batman universe - referred to as Matt Reeves' "crime saga" - to continue as "its own thing:"

"Matt is working on The Batman – Part II, which he thinks of as a Batman crime saga that also includes the Penguin TV series. The Batman is its own thing. Matt’s hard at work on it. He came in and pitched us some amazing stuff the other day, so our plan is for that to continue."

Meanwhile, Reeves has previously called his crime saga and Gunn's DCU "two things," seemingly implying the pair will co-exist.

This aligns with the simultaneous announcement of The Brave and the Bold and The Batman Part 2 in January 2023, although the two are expected to release some time apart.

As such, the tale of Pattinson's Bruce Wayne is expected to continue unfolding in more The Batman sequels alongside the introduction of an all-new Dark Knight in The Brave and the Bold who will serve in Gunn's larger DCU tale.

When Will Batman’s Casting Be Announced

James Gunn has delivered one clear rule for DC Studios that he will not begin casting until a script has been written for a project. And currently, there are no signs that The Brave and the Bold has reached that stage.

The DC Studios co-CEO explained on Threads how they "won't cast a film until the script is finished" nor even green light a project until one is completed:

"We won't green light a film until we have a finished script we're happy with and, in general, we won't cast a film until the script is finished."

Yes, The Flash director Andy Muschietti has been hired to direct the project, but no writer has yet been confirmed.

There were rumors Skyfall scribe John Logan may be on board for the Batman flick, but Gunn debunked these claims on Threads with a simple "no" to questions of if he was ever even in talks.

As there are no signs of a script being anywhere near complete for The Brave and the Bold, casting probably won't be starting anytime soon.

The Brave and the Bold is likely one of the further away DCU movies as it is expected to arrive after The Batman 2 - set for release in October 2026. As such, the DCU's Batman flick likely won't arrive until mid-to-late 2027 at the earliest and therefore filming probably won't start until 2026.

Fans should prepare to wait until at least late 2025 to hear any casting news for the new Batman.

Much like the casting process that found David Corenswet for Superman, DC Studios will likely go through several stages of auditions, screen tests, and pairings with other actors to find their new Batman.

Will Batman Appear in 2025's Superman?

James Gunn has already announced several superheroes who will join the titular Kryptonian in 2025's Superman - Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific, Metamorpho, and The Engineer.

DC Studios has also cast its Supergirl in Milly Alcock, but it's unclear if she will appear in Superman.

Gunn was asked on Threads why Batman can't appear in Superman and responded by simply saying "he's not in the script:"

"Well he can’t appear in Superman Legacy because he’s not in the script."

A potential Bruce Wayne appearance in Superman is only further debunked by Gunn's confirmation on Threads, as discussed prior, that they "haven't even begun casting for the DCU Batman."

With production well underway and likely to wrap over the summer, it's increasingly unlikely an appearance could fit in.

The official DC site referred to how "the DCU will introduce its Batman and Robin in [the] unusual father-son story" of The Brave and the Bold.

As the new reboot is now confirmed to introduce its Dark Knight with the solo flick, it's doubtful he will appear anytime before then, even in Superman.

