Milly Alcock Looks Perfect as Supergirl In First Official HD Photos

Milly Alcock's Supergirl took the spotlight in the first official HD photos featuring the new DC superheroine. Supergirl will be the second of over half a dozen leading heroes confirmed to drive the story forward in DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe. While her solo movie is still being developed, she already has one big-screen appearance on her DC resume.

DC Studios released the first official look at Milly Alcock's Supergirl in action. While Kara Zor-El's inclusion in Superman was spoiled months before the film's debut, it sets up a long run for the character on the big screen ahead of her first major theatrical movie since 1984. Now, with that first appearance available for all to see, fans are getting their first look at the classic DC character on their personal devices.

The digital release of DC Studios' Superman gave fans their first opportunity to see Milly Alcock's Supergirl from her cameo at the end of the movie. This scene includes Alcock's full Supergirl costume as she stumbles drunkenly into the DCU's Fortress of Solitude, wearing a long tan jacket over her outfit.

DC Studios

As David Corenswet's Superman gets patched up following his encounter with Lex Luthor and Ultraman, Kara comes inside and looks for her Kryptonian companion, Krypto the Superdog. Fans learn about Kara being Krypto's real "owner," which helps illuminate why the canine is such a wild animal.

DC Studios

Supergirl and Krypto vacate the Fortress after about 30 seconds, giving viewers a look at Kara's classic red boots after seeing her costume with the same "S" logo featured on Corenswet's outfit.

DC Studios

Following this cameo, Alcock will lead her own solo movie, Supergirl (retitled from Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow), the DCU's second theatrical movie. While plot details are unknown, she will team up with Jason Momoa (Lobo), David Krumholtz (Zor-El), and Emily Beecham (Alura In-Ze) as the DCU story evolves into new chapters.

Meanwhile, the franchise kicked off in theaters with Superman, directed and written by James Gunn. Starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, Clark Kent is shown in his early years as a hero and a reporter before he dives into his first major battle with Lex Luthor and other powerful villains. Superman is still playing in theaters, and it is now available to buy or rent digitally.

What To Expect From Milly Alcock's Supergirl

DC Studios

Although story details for Supergirl are still being kept under wraps, DC Studios got the jump on promoting the second movie in its Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate after Superman. Along with her cameo, Gunn shared the first official still image of Milly Alcock's Kryptonian heroine a week after Superman was released in theaters, which comes almost a year before her own solo movie debuts.

Thus far, fans have seen a few small peeks into filming for the new DC movie, which have not yielded any major clues for what may happen in the story. Those videos show Alcock in action from a couple of fight scenes, and Momoa has also gotten the chance to shine in a couple of moments for his DC return after his days as Aquaman.

2025 will give DC the chance to close the year out with Peacemaker Season 2, and 2026 is due to kick off with Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler's work on Lanterns on HBO Max. Supergirl will also be one of two movies due to come out in those 12 months, along with Tom Rhys Harries and James Watkins' work on the upcoming Clayface movie.

A first trailer for this new movie could make its way online either by the end of this year or early next year. Regardless of specifics, however, the expectation is that Alcock is inching closer to being the next centerpiece for DC storytelling over the coming months.