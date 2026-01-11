Game of Thrones Already Spoiled 1 Major 'Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' Twist

Many fans of Westeros are gearing up for the release of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in this month, but some may remember that Game of Thrones already spoiled a major plot point of the show 11 years ago during the flagship series' fourth season. The early seasons of Game of Thrones were applauded for how in-depth they were, including how detailed the world-building was. However, it may have gone too far, as this is not the first time the show spoiled one of its prequels.

Game of Thrones Season 4 came out all the way back in 2014 (11 years ago), but it accidentally revealed some major spoilers for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms that will take place in future seasons of the upcoming series. Specifically, Game of Thrones revealed some important character information about one of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' central characters, Ser Duncan the Tall.

At this point in the marketing for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, all that has been revealed about Duncan the Tall is that he is a hedge knight, meaning that he is more or less a common sellsword who is not sworn to a particular lord or lady. Essentially, Duncan the Tall is a commoner who has no place in Westerosi high society.

However, Game of Thrones Season 4 revealed that, in time, he will not only become a notable knight, but he will serve in the highest possible position a knight can.

HBO

In the first episode of Game of Thrones Season 4 (which takes place quite a while after A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms), Jaime Lannister and Joffrey Baratheon were featured together in a scene where Joffrey pulled out an in-universe history book called The Book of Brothers. This book listed every single knight that had been a member of the Kingsguard, detailing their most notable achievements. The scene is meant to show how Joffrey belittled Jaime since Jaime's entry in the book was quite short. However, while doing so, Joffrey spoiled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

While reading through the book, Joffrey mentioned Ser Duncan the Tall by name, and then went even further by revealing that four pages in the book were dedicated to Ser Duncan. This reveals that, in a future season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Duncan the Tall will be named a member of the Kingsguard.

On top of that, Joffrey revealed that four pages were dedicated to Duncan, spoiling that he will take part in some incredibly important events while serving as a member of the Kingsguard. In fact, Joffrey even noted that Duncan seemed to be "quite the man," further teasing that, by the end of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Duncan the Tall will be talked about as one of the greatest knights in the history of Westeros.

This is rather important information because, as mentioned, Duncan will have no titles and be of no importance at the start of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. There could even be multiple seasons to pass before he becomes extremely notable, meaning that Joffrey spoiled Duncan's character arc way before the upcoming show was even announced.

While this revelation has major implications for HBO Max's next Game of Thrones show because it directly reveals what happens to Duncan over the course of his life, it is not the first time Joffrey Baratheon has spoiled a spin-off series.

How Joffrey Also Spoiled House of the Dragon

HBO

In Game of Thrones Season 3, Joffrey couldn't keep his mouth shut once again, and, in turn, provided one of the biggest spoilers that he possibly could for House of the Dragon. In fact, it was such a shocking spoiler that it is surprising how he has gotten away with it for this long.

Without giving away exactly what he said due to it being so major, Joffrey told Margaery Tyrell exactly how one of the biggest and most important characters in House of the Dragon is killed. It not only gave away that this character will perish in the final season of House of the Dragon but also how they will die, so fans will definitely be looking for it to happen and will know that it is coming if they have seen Game of Thrones Season 3.

HBO will definitely continue developing more Game of Thrones spin-offs in the future. The question is, will fans be able to point out other scenes from the flagship series where Joffrey has already spoiled major plot points from them. At the rate he is going, it would not be surprising at all.