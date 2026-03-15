'Super Mario Galaxy Movie' Celebrates Its 8 Main Characters on New Poster

Official promotional art for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie arrived, putting the spotlight on the eight primary characters leading the charge into the starry night. Releasing on April 1, this sequel is expanding its reach beyond the Wii's Galaxy titles to include a wider range of Nintendo's 3D platformers. The new poster confirms a star-studded lineup, with hints about the types of roles they'll play.

With the countdown clock ticking, we are officially in the endgame, with less than a month until the film is Launch Star'd into orbit. While fans can expect a reunion with the beloved cast from the first adventure from Illumination, details point to more than 40 characters set to appear. Now, a new poster for The Super Mario Galaxy movie highlights the film's eight main characters; some old, some new.

Illumination

Taking center stage on the poster, Mario (Chris Pratt) is shown flying through the galaxy, embodying the scale of this new adventure. Fans can expect to hit the ground running this time, as the story moves past his origins and presents a more seasoned hero.

As many long-time fans wanted to see, Mario will be using more special Power-Ups this time around.

Illumination

True to his charm, Luigi (Charlie Day) is floating through space, looking slightly out of control.

While he remains a loyal companion in this sequel, his popularity continues to spark fan hope for a dedicated Luigi's Mansion spin-off down the road. His prominent placement is another nod to the Super Mario Galaxy games, where the younger Mario brother eventually became an unlockable hero.

Illumination

Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) is seen using her iconic parasol to glide through the cosmos, maintaining her status as a capable leader rather than a damsel in distress.

Marketing for the film suggests she may be embarking on her own critical sidequest this time around. This is a fresh departure from the original Galaxy source material, where she was famously held captive by Bowser's forces.

Illumination

Positioned near Peach, it appears this Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and her will be functioning as a formidable tag team throughout the film.

The little guy officially traded his standard look for his Captain Toad gear, complete with his signature headlamp and backpack.

Illumination

The formidable antagonist of the first film returns, though he is no longer the one in the driver's seat of villainy.

Still suffering the effects of the Mini Mushroom from the previous movie, the poster captures a tiny Bowser (Jack Black) standing atop Yoshi, issuing commands as if directing the dinosaur.

Illumination

After being teased at the end of the first film, Yoshi finally makes his grand debut as the sequel's biggest addition. The poster shows the beloved green dinosaur smiling as he floats through space, with a miniature Bowser riding on his head.

His presence mirrors his impact in Super Mario Galaxy 2, where he introduced entirely new traversal mechanics to the franchise. You know the character is important when he's the star of the latest popcorn bucket.

Illumination

As the watcher of the cosmos and adoptive mother to the Lumas, Rosalina (Brie Larson) serves as the ultimate bridge to the Galaxy Nintendo lore.

Her presence seems central to the film's plot, and she is already confirmed to showcase four distinct powers on the big screen.

Illumination

Stepping out of his father's shadow, Bowser Jr. (Benny Safdie) serves as the primary antagonist for this cosmic journey. The new poster emphasizes his threat level by having his face loom large, blending into the celestial background behind the heroes.

Despite these highlighted characters, many fans have noticed a prominent hero from The Super Mario Bros. Movie will not be returning in 2026.

The Missing Donkey Kong Mystery

Illumination

Donkey Kong's (DK) absence from all Galaxy Movie promotional materials has led to theories that he may be sitting this adventure out to avoid an overcrowded cast. Voiced by Seth Rogen, DK and the Jungle Kingdom played a major role in the first film.

Since the new movie focuses on deep-space exploration and gravity-defying mechanics, the jungle-dwelling Kongs might not fit the narrative as naturally as they did in the first installment. DK was notably not involved in either Galaxy game.

It's also been suggested that Illumination is intentionally sidelining the character to prioritize a rumored standalone Donkey Kong spin-off movie instead. By excluding him now, the studio can keep the focus on Rosalina, the Lumas, and plenty of Mario star-spins.