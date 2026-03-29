'Super Mario Galaxy Movie' Now Officially Has 8 Boss Characters from Nintendo's Mainline Mario Games

As the Super Mario Movie universe expands in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, more and more iconic Nintendo bosses are making their way to the big screen. Illumination has ensured its adaptations of Nintendo's classic games are packed with as many Easter eggs and references as possible. That's only more prevalent in Super Mario Galaxy Movie as the film expands to other worlds with new characters (and villains).

As any Mario fan will know, the mascot platforming game series has a long history of bosses with epic abilities and designs that players must defeat in order to progress. The new Super Mario movie is drawing upon several of these iconic bosses and featuring them in the sequel.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is a continuation of the 2023 film, starring Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, and Jack Black as Bowser. This time around, they're also joined by Brie Larson as Rosalina and Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr. The movie releases in cinemas on April 1.

All Bosses in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Bowser

Nintendo

The Super Mario Bros. Movie already introduced fans to the biggest, baddest, bossiest Mario boss of them all in Jack Black's Bowser. The villain was an angry, rampaging, singing sensation in the first film, belting out an original song that ended up earning a Golden Globe nomination.

Bowser has been a core Mario villain ever since 1985's Super Mario Bros. He's synonymous with his evil plans to overtake the Mushroom Kingdom and force a marriage with Princess Peach, which was the case in the first Mario movie as well.

In the sequel, Bowser is a lot smaller than fans saw him last, but he will remain one of the main boss villains.

Bowser Jr

Nintendo

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is following a similar route to Super Mario Sunshine, which introduced Bowser Jr. as its main boss. In the second film, Bowser's offspring seeks to retrieve his father and return him to his former glory.

He is shown wielding his magic brush in the trailer and drawing upon his Super Mario Wonder form, which are both exciting prospects for fans to see in the second Mario movie.

Kamek

Nintendo

Carrying over from the first Mario film is Kamek, Bowser's advisor and a wisened Magikoopa. Kamek is a frequent antagonist in both the Mario and Yoshi games, which could suggest a bigger role for the boss in the sequel, thanks to Yoshi's involvement.

Kamek first appeared in Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island, where he kidnapped Baby Luigi. Baby Mario and Baby Luigi have been spotted in the Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer, so perhaps this could be Kamek's work.

Wart

Nintendo

Wart operates a unique space, having been in both the Mario and The Legend of Zelda franchises. While Wart isn't considered a boss in The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, he is one in Super Mario Bros. 2, where he attempts to conquer the land of dreams.

How exactly the toad boss will be integrated in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie remains to be seen, but there are hints that he may take over Wario's role from the games.

Megaleg

Nintendo

Megaleg was introduced in 2007's Super Mario Galaxy. The gigantic multi-limbed robot was created by Bowser Jr., with each of its tripod-like legs enhanced by traps.

Princess Rosalina is shown taking down Megaleg in the initial Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailers, but it's unclear why the villains want Rosalina and whether Megaleg is being piloted by someone or operates as its own entity.

Birdo

Nintendo

Another Super Mario Bros. 2 boss who will be appearing in the sequel is Birdo, the pink dinosaur who uses her snout to spit eggs at the player. Birdo appears to be in the same casino galaxy as Wart in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailers, suggesting there may be an assembly of villains the heroes encounter in this world.

Birdo has also transitioned into an ally of the Mario crew in some iterations, but it's unclear whether she'll do the same here.

Mouser

Nintendo

Also sighted in the casino world of Super Mario Galaxy Movie is Mouser, a classic Mario boss. Mouser was a boss in Super Mario Bros. 2 who served Wart, so it makes sense he'll be in the same vicinity as the toad villain.

In the games, Mouser is known for wearing his black sunglasses and tossing explosive bombs at the player.

Clawgrip

Nintendo

The fast-paced character promo for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which hinted at the arrival of some surprising Nintendo characters, also confirmed another boss in the upcoming movie: Clawgrip.

The crab villain appeared, like several others, in Super Mario Bros. 2, and his primary attack is to throw boulders at the player. He's also known for having a pirate-like personality and works alongside Wart in the second game, meaning Clawgrip is likely to appear in the casino world.