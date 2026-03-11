Super Mario Galaxy Movie Confirms Wario’s Replacement Villain

The final trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie confirmed the identity of Wario's replacement villain. Wario, the greedy and more muscular counterpart of Mario, is perhaps one of the biggest characters still missing in the big screen universe of the Super Mario franchise, and many fans are already hoping for the villain to appear in the upcoming sequel. While the Yoshi first look trailer teased that Wario and Waluigi could end up being the secret villains in the sequel, the latest footage debunked those claims due to a key confirmation about an important setting in the film.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's final trailer revealed that Wart owns the casino in the movie, making him Wario's replacement villain in the sequel. Wart is a historic villain in the sequel because he is a character who not only appeared in the famed Super Mario Games but also appeared in a cameo in The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening.

It has been widely expected that Wario and Waluigi would own the casino in the film, considering that they have had ties casinos in the Mario games. Instead, it seemed that Wart, who was the original main villain of Super Mario Bros. 2, had taken over the reins as the casino owner.

This revelation is actually a callback to Wart's own history as the owner of Casino USA in the Super Mario Kodansha manga from 1993. In this story, Wart used the casino as a trap to try and capture Princess Peach. Based on the footage from the trailer, it seems that the sequel will take some of these story beats from the manga since Wart appears to be also targeting Princess Peach.

Fans can watch the final trailer of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie below:

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie follows Mario, Luigi, and Yoshi's cosmic-focused journey as they try to derail Bowser Jr.'s plans to bring back Bowser to his former glory.

Luis Guzman and Donald Glover are confirmed to join the sequel's voice cast, and they will voice Wart and Yoshi respectively. They will join the already-announced ensemble led by the returning Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Brie Larson, Benny Safdie, and many more.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will release in theaters on April 1.

Will Wario Ever Appear In The Super Mario Galaxy Movie?

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is already confirmed to have a stacked lineup of villains, which include the likes of Wart, Bowser Jr, Bowser, and many more.

While Wart already serves as Wario's replacement due to his ties to the casino, some have theorized that Wario could still play a part as secret villain, but others have noted that it would already be overkill due to the amount of villains already present in the sequel. A villain like Wario deserves a major spotlight, and he is best positioned to be a charismatic big bad instead of a side quest foe for Mario to contend with.

Still, there is always a chance that the post-credits scene of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie could end up teasing Wario's upcoming appearance in Nintendo's big screen saga, potentially in a third movie where the stakes are much higher.

It's also possible that Wart's looming (and quite expected) defeat at the hands of Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach in the sequel could lead to Wario and Waluigi's takeover of his casino, setting the stage for the eventual showdown between these heroes and villains in a threequel.