Disney Announces 7 Live-Action Remakes Are Now In Development

Disney confirmed that another live-action remake centered on a familiar character from Peter Pan lore is in development, making it the seventh on its list of projects, which already includes Moana, Tangled, and many more. The House of Mouse is no stranger to crafting live-action remakes through the years, and 2025 was a big year for the studio due to the arrival of Snow White and Lilo & Stitch on the big screen. Disney is set to continue the trend of making live-action remakes on both the big and small screen with the arrival of another major project.

Variety shared that Disney is developing a new series centered around Tinker Bell called Tink, with the report noting that it is a "high priority project" for the studio. Liz Heldens and Bridget Carpenter are tapped to serve as writers and executive producers.

Tink would be the 7th live-action remake currently in development at Disney, joining the likes of Moana, Tangled, Hercules, Lilo & Stitch 2, Bambi, and Maleficent 3.

Tinker Bell is one of Disney's most popular characters, with the character having many notable appearances from her first one in 1953's Peter Pan to a live-action version in 2023's Peter & Wendy.

This isn't the first time that an effort to create a live-action project focused on Tinker Bell was pushed. In 2010, Elizabeth Banks was attached to star in a live-action romantic comedy version of Tink. After it was scrapped, another creative effort was made in 2015 when Reese Witherspoon was supposed to star in a live-action film, but it suffered the same fate as its predecessor.

Every Disney Live-Action Remake In Development

Moana

Disney's upcoming live-action Moana movie is a remake of the 2016 animated movie.

This reimagining is expected to closely follow the story of the original, focusing on the titular wayfinder as she ventures into an adventure into the ocean to restore the heart of Te Fiti and save her people. Moana brings back Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the demigod Maui while also introducing Catherine Laga'aia as the titular Disney princess. Moana is set to release in theaters on July 10.

Tangled

The live-action Tangled remake has been making headlines as of late due to its stacked lineup of stars headlined by Titans star Teagan Croft (Rapunzel), School Spirits alum Milo Manheim (Flynn Rider), and just recently, Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn (Mother Gothel).

With the casting of its three major actors already set in stone, development for Tangled is expected to go full throttle, potentially leading to production soon. The film is directed by Michael Gracey, with a script written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Hercules

Disney confirmed in 2022 (via the New York Times) that a live-action remake of Hercules was in active development, with the Russo Brothers attached as producers and Aladdin director Guy Ritchie tapped as directors.

While the actors and writers' strikes derailed the movie's development, a report claimed in October 2025 that the iconic '90s Disney movie is still on track to be made, with it being planned to be a musical. What's interesting about this upcoming remake is the rumor that it will focus on Hades more rather than the titular hero.

Lilo & Stitch 2

Lilo & Stitch was a testament to why live-action remakes are still being made, considering that the film became one of the top grossing movies at the box office in 2025. As a result of its success, Disney announced that a sequel is in development, but plot details and its actual release date are still being kept under wraps.

Many are theorizing that Lilo & Stitch 2 could potentially focus on introducing Experiment 624 (aka Angel) to further flesh out the titular alien's growth after the first movie.

Maleficent 3

Maleficent 3 is in active development at Disney as early as 2021, and the announcement came with the confirmation that Angelina Jolie and screenwriter Linda Woolverton attached to return.

In September 2025, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil director Joachim Rønning told Screen Rant that he would love to return to the franchise, noting that he is "always interested in a good story." No other reports about Maleficent 3 have emerged since then.

Bambi

Variety confirmed in January 2020 that Bambi is set to be remade in live-action, similar to how The Lion King and The Jungle Book were brought to life on-screen.

However, Disney's live-action remake of Bambi faced a major setback after screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet told The Direct in February 2026 that she has not heard "a single update" on Bambi in "at least five years," possibly indicating that the project might be cancelled or shelved at the moment.