Disney is Officially Developing These 6 Live-Action Remakes

Disney still has at least six live-action adaptations scheduled for release over the next few years. One of the hottest trends in Hollywood over the last decade and change has been grabbing a beloved animated property and bringing it into live-action for the first time. Just this year, fans have seen live-action takes on Snow White, How to Train Your Dragon, and Lilo & Stitch.

Even though Disney has had its share of hits and misses when it comes to its live-action remakes (just look at how Snow White fared in early 2025), The House of Mouse has shown no sign of taking its foot off the gas pedal when it comes to reimaginging some of its most acclaimed animated properties.

Fans got a taste of the studio's next live-action remake with the debut trailer for the new Moana movie. Moana is set to sail into theaters next summer, bringing the story of a young girl looking at the horizon and craving more to life, unlike ever before.

Moana is just one of several Disney live-action remakes in varying states of development.

Every Announced Live-Action Disney Remake

Moana

Disney

The live-action Moana movie is due out in theaters on July 10, 2026. The new film, which will see Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson return as the lovable Maui, features a wholly new cast (outside of Johnson) as it adapts the story of the 2016 animated original.

The film's debut trailer has been viewed over 7.5 million times by fans, teeing up what could be the studio's biggest live-action remake to date. Hopefully, Moana can stick the landing and live up to the acclaim of its source material.

Tangled

Disney

The Tangled remake is one of the most active projects on Disney's slate, as casting rumors about the upcoming blockbuster continue to circulate online. Names like Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande have both been floated to play the movie's central Rapunzel character, but nothing official has been announced at this point.

Tangled is reportedly still in active development with The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey and Thor: Love and Thunder co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson at the helm. However, its future has been said to be uncertain following the miss of this year's Snow White movie.

Hercules

Disney

Announced all the way back in 2020, a live-action Hercules remains in development at the Hollywood giant. This new take on the animated classic is said to be written by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings scribe Dave Callaham, with the live-action Aladdin director Guy Ritchie set to direct and The Russo Brothers on as producers.

The last fans heard about the project, Ritchie was rewriting the script, with a more musical bent than was initially envisioned. Several A-list stars have been rumored to appear in Hercules, including Austin Butler and Dua Lipa.

Bambi

Disney

Bambi remains a massive question mark on the live-action adaptation front at Disney. Announced alongside Hercules in 2020, the film was set to have a script by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Lindsey Beer with direction from Women Talking's Sarah Polley.

However, after Polley's departure from the project in 2024 and several other cancellations under the Bob Iger regime at Disney, Bambi's future is unclear.

Lilo & Stitch 2

Disney

After the mega-success of this year's Lilo & Stitch, it is not all that surprising that Disney wants to pursue a second film. While a straight-to-video sequel to the animated original exists, it is unclear whether this live-action Lilo & Stitch 2 will adapt that film or tell a wholly new story.

The upcoming sequel will see franchise writer Chris Sanders return to pen the script, with stars Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong reprising their roles as sisters Lilo and Nani.

Maleficent 3

Disney

In 2023, it was first reported that a third film in the Maleficent franchise was in development at Disney. This live-action take on the Sleeping Beauty villain has received two films to this point, with Eternals actress Angelina Jolie starring as the iconic Disney big bad.

Nothing has been heard from Maleficent 3 since that initial report, leaving its future at the studio uncertain despite never being outright cancelled.