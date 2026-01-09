Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman Replacement Will Reportedly Debut In 2027

A new insider report suggested that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman replacement could be getting primed for a 2027 DC Studios debut. While James Gunn's DCU is off to the races with its new take on Superman, several big-name DC characters remain on the bench, with no clear indication of when they will arrive in the new super-powered canon. One of these figures is the beloved Wonder Woman, previously brought to life by Gadot in the now-defunct DCEU.

A Wonder Woman prequel project was originally announced as a part of the DCU's initial slate, titled Paradise Lost; however, it was reported that this series would not feature the iconic Themysciran. Plans have changed at the Blue Brand, though, as momentum toward a proper Wonder Woman movie has ramped up in recent months, meaning the fan-favorite hero could be one of the next tentpole names to debut in Gunn's comic book franchise.

According to known insider Jeff Sneider, Wonder Woman's DCU debut could come as soon as 2027. Speaking on a recent episode of The Hot Mic podcast, Sneider let slip that he's heard DC Studios head James Gunn is actively "casting Wonder Woman:"

"Here's what I do know. I know that James Gunn is casting Wonder Woman. And I am told that 'Man of Tomorrow' will feature a reference to Batman, but it won't physically have Batman in it."

This suggests that a Wonder Woman cameo in Gunn's upcoming Man of Tomorrow film could be possible. No release information for a proper DCU Wonder Woman film has been announced yet, so why would casting for the character already be happening if she wasn't going to appear in the 2027 blockbuster?

Whoever this new Wonder Woman would be would step into the knee-high boots previously occupied by Gal Gadot. Gadot appeared as the iconic comic hero in eight total DCEU films, including two solo on-screen adventures. However, like many of her DCEU co-stars, her take on the character was abandoned in favor of a new cinematic universe with Gunn's takeover of the franchise.

Sneider also mentioned that the Wonder Woman movie is a priority for DC Studios, adding that Gunn and the DCU brain trust had "met with some folks before the holidays" to potentially direct the project.

DC Studios' Wonder Woman was confirmed to be in development last summer, with Supergirl scribe Ana Nogueira writing the script. No official news on the project has been made public, aside from the fact that it's happening. As for Man of Tomorrow, the Superman sequel is set to soar into theaters on July 9, 2027. The new film from Gun will see David Corenswet's Superman and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor teaming up to take on a new threat in the terrifying Brainiac (played by Lars Eidinger).

Why Wonder Woman Makes Sense for Superman 2?

DC Studios

Wonder Woman feels like the next DCU anchor waiting in the wings for her on-screen debut. With Superman now on the table, Supergirl and Green Lantern coming later this year, and a DCU Batman still seemingly years away, a Wonder Woman introduction makes sense.

While something like Man of Tomorrow will, at its heart, be a Superman story, that does not mean other DC heroes cannot pop up for a scene or two. Just look at what James Gunn did with his acclaimed Superman movie last year. Yes, that movie was about David Corenswet's Man of Steel, but it also featured characters like Mister Terrific, Hawkgirl, and even a cameo appearance from Supergirl herself.

Wonder Woman could fill the role of these characters beautifully in the new movie, ushering her into the DCU world before her solo film debuts in theaters in the years to follow.

DC Comics

In fact, an appearance similar to Supergirl's in 2025's DCU kick-off movie could make sense. Having her pop in for a split second to lay the foundation for the franchise's next big blockbuster is a smart idea and something that DC Studios has already proven it can do well.

Especially with this being an entirely new Wonder Woman, putting her in a movie with a hero fans are already familiar with (in Corenswet's Superman) could help ingratiate her more quickly with audiences, showing why this character is different from Gal Gadot's take on the hero while making it clear to moviegoers that she is just as much a pillar of the franchise as the Man of Steel.