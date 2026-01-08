DC Studios Unveils 5th Official Look At Milly Alcock’s Supergirl Costume (Photos)

DC Studios officially released the fifth official look at Milly Alcock's Supergirl ahead of her solo movie slated to release later this year. Following the success of the David Corenswet-led Superman, the DCU's Superman Saga will continue with Supergirl (originally titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) as it properly introduces Kara Zor-el and her adventures in space. So far, DC has released several promotonal materials featuring Alcock's Kryptonian hero, highlighting the character's edgier and jaded interpretation.

DC Studios (via USA Today) begins 2026 by releasing an official still from Supergirl, showcasing Kara in her iconic costume while she is inside a spaceship. Kara appears to be midway through a battle, as evidenced by the subtle wear and tear on her suit.

DC Studios

This marks the fifth official look at Milly Alcock's Supergirl, following sneak peeks and full preview of the character from Creature Commandos, the Peacemaker Season 1 recap, Superman's ending, and the Supergirl trailer.

This official still adds further hype for Supergirl, showcasing Kara's grit which makes her stand out from past iterations of the DC heroine.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, Supegirl revolves around Kara's revenge quest as she hunts down Krem of the Yellow Hills after what he did to her dog, Krypto. Supergirl premieres in theaters on June 26, 2026.

Every Other Official Look at Supergirl in James Gunn's DCU

Creature Commandos

DC Studios

Creature Commandos Season 1 unveiled an unusual look at the DCU's Supergirl by showing the character impaled on a spike in a vision from an alternate future seen by Circe.

While this is a brief moment, this counts as the first official look at Supergirl in the new DC Universe. The costume seen in the animated series is also consistent with the character's live-action version.

Superman

DC Studios

Superman ended with a major surprise by revealing the first on-screen look at Milly Alcock's Supergirl and many would agree that she looks perfect. Kara's appearance also revealed the best look yet at Supergirl's costume, showing off her classic red boots and the Girl of Steel's comic-accurate outfit.

Some notable tidbits about the character was revealed, such as the revelation that she is Krypto's owner, her playful banter with Kal-el, and the fact that she goes to planets with red suns to get drunk.

DC Studios

An updated DCU-infused recap from Peacemaker Season 2 replaced the Justice League cameo from Season 1 with the Justice Gang alongside Superman and Supergirl.

The Girl of Steel's quick appearance in the recap revealed the first look at Supergirl in flight. Moreover, this also confirms that Supergirl was an active hero alongside Superman on Earth, helping fend off threats and saving innocent lives.

Supergirl Trailer

DC Studios

Supergirl's teaser trailer perhaps provided the best look yet at the titular heroine and a preview of what story to expect in her upcoming solo movie.

Aside from the first looks at key characters like Ruthye and Jason Momoa's Lobo, the trailer also offered a glimpse at a hopeful and happy Kara, seemingly in a flashback before embracing her cosmic party girl era.