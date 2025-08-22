Milly Alcock's Supergirl took flight for the first time in a new video from DC Studios. Following her highly acclaimed work as the leading actor in House of the Dragon, Alcock is about to make her way into the world of comic book movies under DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. As her first solo movie pushes closer to its release date, fans now have an idea of what she will look like in action.

DC Studios released the first episode of Peacemaker Season 2 on Thursday, August 21. Included in the first episode was a recap of the previous season, catching fans up on what they need to know ahead of Christopher Smith's return to the small screen. This also came with a slight change to DC history, putting the Woman of Tomorrow front and center in the process.

Recapping the final moments of the Peacemaker Season 1 finale, DC Studios included footage of the moment that used to feature the Justice League standing in a field as Peacemaker and his team walked by. However, that moment is now retconned to include the Justice Gang, first introduced in Superman.

Along with Mister Terrific, Superman, Guy Gardner's Green Lantern, and Hawkgirl, Milly Alcock's Supergirl is seen floating in the air on the far right side of the shot.

DC Studios

Additionally, James Gunn addressed a fan who asked whether Superman and Supergirl were members of the Justice Gang. Replying on Threads, Gunn explained that the Kryptonians are not Justice Gang members, but they do "team up with them a lot like they did in Superman."

Following Peacemaker's run on HBO Max, Supergirl is the next theatrical release in DC Studios' Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate. Starring Milly Alcock, Jason Momoa, David Krumholtz, and Emily Beecham, this film will be the first DCU solo story for Kara Zor-El, who returned to Earth for a quick meeting with Clark Kent at the end of his DCU solo movie. Supergirl will fly into theaters on July 26, 2026.

When To Expect More From Milly Alcock's Supergirl

DC Studios

Following Milly Alcock's official DCU debut in 2025's Superman, the stage is set for her to embrace the spotlight further with her own solo adventure. After principal photography was completed in May 2025, fans remain eager to find out more about what her solo movie will have to offer.

For now, fans know Alcock's Kara Zor-El will take on the first live-action iteration of Lobo, who will be played by Jason Momoa in his return to the greater DC Universe. This will help DC deliver an epic battle for the franchise's second leading Kryptonian and one of the wildest villains in comic book movie history.

Considering DC Studios is still deep in post-production on this movie, the expectation is that the public may get a first trailer by the end of 2025 or sometime in early 2026.

This is sure to come with more details currently being kept under wraps, with Supergirl sure to expand the borders of the DCU story even further in what should be a thrilling first solo adventure.