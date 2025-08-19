DC Confirms 2026's Supergirl Movie Will Bring Back 1 'Superman' Character In Major Role

James Gunn revealed that one important character in Superman will be returning in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and that they will be featured in a major way. Superman kicked off the DCU in dramatic fashion, introducing fans to more than a handful of major characters from the newly established interconnected franchise.

Gunn, who will not be directing or writing Supergirl (but is still a producer and major part of the creative process of the DCU in general), recently revealed that Krypto will have a "very important" role in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Krypto's involvement in Supergirl was teased at the end of Superman, but, considering what happened to him in the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic, many wondered how extensive his role would be.

During an appearance on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard (shared via YouTube), Gunn talked a bit about Krypto's origins, while also explaining that more will be revealed about his DCU version in future projects.

DC Studios

For instance, Gunn confirmed that Krypto is "from Krypton," but, when asked if he came over on the same capsule as Superman, Gunn stated, "No, not exactly."

Gunn was then asked if he and the rest of the DCU executives don't worry about Krypto's origins and how old he is. The DCU mastermind revealed that they do "worry," but that they "just don't explain it in" Superman. Then, Gunn stated that "Krypto is also very important" in Supergirl, and that fans will "find out a lot more then:"

"We worry about it, we just don't explain it in this movie. But Krypto is also very important in our next movie, 'Supergirl,' and so, we'll find out a lot more then."

Gunn then went on to talk a bit about how he brought Krypto to life, revealing that the director used his own dog:

"It's my dog, that character. He's actually physically my dog."

When Dax jokingly asked Gunn if his dog was taught to act and if he received his own SAG card (indicating that he was a member of the actors' guild), Gunn playfully responded, saying, "Jesus Christ, no," and laughed.

Gunn then went into a bit of detail about how he used his dog to bring Krypto to life:

"My dog is terrible, but we made him white. Yeah, he's just my dog made white. We photographed my dog and then turned him into Krypto."

The most notable piece of info from that interview was Gunn confirming that Krypto would play a major role in Supergirl. Krypto was integral to Superman's plot, appearing in quite a few of the movie's scenes.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is set to be released on June 26, 2026. The film was written by Ana Nogueira and is being directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya and Cruella). A first look at Supergirl was revealed one week after Superman's release.

Krypto's Character Arc in the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Comic

DC Comics

It has already been confirmed that the Supergirl film will adapt the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic line. Krypto does appear in that storyline, but not in an extremely major capacity.

Early on in the comic series, Krypto gets injured by Krem, the main antagonist of the Woman of Tomorrow storyline. Specifically, he gets shot with a poisoned arrow, putting him out of commission.

After that, Krypto doesn't show up again until the final scene of the comic, where he is healed.

Considering Gunn mentioned that Krypto will be very important in the Supergirl movie, it seems as though they will make some changes to the adaptation and have him be a more prominent character.

It is possible that Krem will still shoot him, but he will still appear throughout the film, and his healing process will be shown.