Daredevil Born Again Shares First Look At 5th Confirmed Villain

MCU fans now have a new look at a never-before-seen villain debuting in 2026's Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Marvel is slowly but surely teasing new information about Born Again Season 2's villains ahead of the show's return to Disney+ in March 2026. While some will be familiar faces, the next nine episodes also feature characters who will be entirely new for the greater MCU story.

Marvel Studios shared the first look at Lily Taylor's new MCU character from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. In a preview for the show from Entertainment Weekly, Taylor is seen at a fancy dinner, standing in front of Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk and Ayelet Zurer's Vanessa Fisk, all of whom are dressed for a formal affair. The report also confirms that Taylor will play New York Governor Marge McCaffrey.

While the extent of Taylor's role is still unclear, she is expected to act as a villainous figure in Born Again, standing against Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk. His terrifying run as the New York City Mayor will be a key piece of the story in Season 2, and Taylor's Governor McCaffrey is expected to have plenty of interactions with Fisk during his new venture.

Other Villains Returning in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Kingpin

Unsurprisingly, Born Again Season 2 will bring back Vincent D'Onofrio to play Wilson Fisk, better known to the MCU fandom as the Kingpin. After playing the role in all three seasons of Netflix's original Daredevil series, he came back to the MCU in 2021 for Hawkeye and once again played Fisk in 2024's Echo series.

Season 2 will put Fisk into his scariest position yet, as he rules over New York City as the Mayor after enacting martial law over the metropolis. Having crushed the former police commissioner's skull in at the end of Season 1, Fisk will be on a warpath, hunting down vigilantes like Daredevil, Punisher, and anybody else in his path.

Vanessa Fisk

Following the creative overhaul for Born Again, Ayelet Zurer was brought back to reprise her role as Vanessa Fisk in the MCU. Zurer first played Wilson Fisk's wife in all three seasons of Netflix's Daredevil before rejoining the MCU in 2025, which came after multiple major changes to story decisions and casting.

Season 1 showed Vanessa being a cunning force for evil behind the scenes; she even put the plan in motion to have Matt Murdock's best friend and partner, Foggy Nelson, killed. While her specific plotline in Season 2 is unknown, fans expect her to be just as ruthless and brutal as she was in 2025.

Bullseye

As part of Born Again's creative changes, Marvel brought Wilson Bethel back to reprise his role as Daredevil's iconic foe, Bullseye. Bethel originally joined the MCU as Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter in Daredevil Season 3 on Netflix, and he returned to bring his iconic villain back to action in Born Again.

Escaping New York City with his life after attempting to assassinate Wilson Fisk at the end of Season 1, Bullseye is expected to cause even more mayhem in Season 2. Trailers have teased more interactions with Matt Murdock/Daredevil, but his motivations for this season are still unclear.

Mr. Charles

Along with Lily Taylor, Scooby-Doo and Scream veteran Matthew Lillard will make his MCU debut in Daredevil: Born Again. As of writing, Marvel has not revealed the extent of his role or how much time he will spend in the MCU.

Lillard will play a new character named Mr. Charles, a high-level international power player who will represent global, financial, and diplomatic interests that strongly oppose Fisk's reign over New York. While he will not be much of a physical force, his expertise in politics and world affairs may put him in line to challenge Fisk from a new angle.

