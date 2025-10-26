Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Trailer Officially Brings Back 7 Netflix Actors

Multiple stars from Netflix's Defenders Saga are back on the small screen for Marvel Studios in a privately released Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 trailer. Marvel took a major step forward in 2024 by finally confirming Netflix's Defenders Saga as canon with the greater MCU. This universe will only continue to expand over the next few years, with part of that expansion coming in early 2026.

Marvel Studios shared the first trailer for Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 during its presentation at New York Comic-Con 2025. This look at the new season confirmed seven actors who will reprise their roles from the Defenders Saga, which originally ran on Netflix from 2015 to 2019. Although a few of them first came back for Born Again's first season, fans will also see newcomers take their place in the MCU for the first time. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is set to arrive on Disney+ in March 2026.

Every Netflix Actor Confirmed for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Charlie Cox - Daredevil

Shocking nobody, Charlie Cox will be back in the forefront as he reprises his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. After first starring in Daredevil and The Defenders on Netflix, this show marks Cox's third live-action MCU appearance, along with Echo and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

This trailer showed a couple of romantic moments with Karen Page before focusing on Cox's return to the Daredevil suit and his jump into action as a hero. He will also come into next season with a brand-new black suit, which is part of the Shadowland storyline Marvel is adapting for Season 2.

Deborah Ann Woll - Karen Page

After only appearing in two episodes during Season 1, Deborah Ann Woll will be back with Marvel Studios to portray Karen Page in Born Again Season 2. She first started with Marvel as a leading star in Daredevil and continued playing Karen in The Defenders and The Punisher.

After her relationship with Matt Murdock soured in Season 1, Season 2 will reunite the classic couple, as footage teased them rekindling the romance they started in Daredevil. While her specific storyline for Season 2 is still being kept under wraps, set photos have shown her donning a new hairstyle, likely meaning she will be in protection for part of the season.

Elden Henson - Foggy Nelson

Elden Hensen completed the original classic Daredevil trio by coming back to the MCU as Matt Murdock's best friend/business partner, Foggy Nelson. Along with a main role in the original Daredevil show, Henson appeared across the Defenders Saga, showing up in Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and The Defenders.

After Foggy's tragic death in Season 1's first episode, Season 2's trailer included one quick shot of Henson, confirming his unexpected return. While he may only appear in flashbacks across the season, fans still remain hopeful that his death was faked.

Vincent D'Onofrio - Kingpin

Vincent D'Onofrio will continue his impressive run with Marvel Studios by coming back to play Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin of Crime, in Born Again Season 2. Known for his work in all three seasons of Daredevil, D'Onofrio also brought Kingpin back for roles in Hawkeye and Echo before Born Again.

After taking over the position of mayor of New York City, Fisk returns with a vengeance, having enacted martial law over the city in his hunt for vigilantes. The new trailer teased new looks into his background, including a few interesting fight sequences, and he is sure to go after Daredevil and other heroes with no mercy.

Ayelet Zurer - Vanessa Fisk

Wilson Fisk returned to the MCU alongside his longtime partner in love and business, Ayelet Zurer's Vanessa Fisk. After her role was initially recast for Born Again, Marvel changed the show to ensure it was canon with the Defenders Saga, bringing back Zurer after she first starred in Netflix's Daredevil.

Vanessa and Wilson Fisk went through plenty of drama in Season 1 as they took on marriage counseling, although Vanessa earned Wilson's trust back by killing the man she had an affair with. While she made a short appearance in Season 2's trailer, her specific role in the new season is still unknown.

Wilson Bethel - Bullseye

Wilson Bethel brought plenty of excitement and drama to the fold upon his comeback to the MCU as Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again. Bethel first played Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter in Daredevil Season 3, and he had a pivotal role in the show's revival under Marvel Studios' watch.

After killing Foggy Nelson and escaping from prison, Bullseye tried to kill Wilson Fisk, which Matt Murdock spoiled by stepping into the line of fire and taking the bullet. Season 2's trailer showed a few menacing looks at the revitalized villain, who will surely be out for more blood.

Krysten Ritter - Jessica Jones

As part of Marvel's revival of the Defenders Saga, fans celebrated the news indicating Krysten Ritter will return to the MCU as Jessica Jones in Born Again Season 2. While Ritter was the star of her own Jessica Jones solo series and The Defenders, her last appearance came in 2019, when Season 3 of her solo series ended.

Born Again Season 2's trailer put her in the spotlight as she reunites with Matt Murdock, getting a quick moment with him and a few epic action shots. While her plotline remains a secret, expect Jessica to significantly impact this corner of the MCU.