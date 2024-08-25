New Daredevil: Born Again Trailer Includes 7 Netflix MCU Characters

Over half a dozen characters from Marvel's Netflix-developed series will be back in action as shown in a recent trailer for Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again.

It was only in January 2024 (upon the release of Echo) that Marvel Studios' top brass officially canonized six shows developed for the MCU under Netflix. This meant fans finally knew for certain that the events of those series all occur as part of the MCU's grand timeline.

Coming as something akin to Season 4 of the original series, Marvel Studios now has the opportunity to give Daredevil a story fully embedded in the greater MCU story. That includes plenty of supporting characters from his past as well.

Daredevil: Born Again Trailer Confirms 7 Netflix Characters

Marvel Studios showcased a trailer for 2025's Daredevil: Born Again during a panel for the show held at the 2024 D23 Expo. This trailer was only released privately at the Expo and not made available for public viewing online.

While the show will bring new characters like the White Tiger and returning MCU characters such as Mohan Kapur's Yusuf Khan from Ms. Marvel, seven more were confirmed to return from Marvel's Netflix series.

Below are all seven characters from the Netflix series who were seen in the trailer:

Charlie Cox - Matt Murdock/Daredevil

Marvel Studios

Leading the way in Daredevil: Born Again is Charlie Cox, marking his fourth project in the Multiverse Saga playing Daredevil. This comes after a short cameo appearance in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, a supporting role in 2022's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and another cameo in 2024's Echo.

The trailer shows Matt using the law as his power by day, hoping to stop an incoming reign of terror sweeping over New York City while protecting those in need of his help.

Across this footage is a reference to his "really good lawyer" moment from No Way Home while Matt is also seen kicking all kinds of criminal butt, complete with his classic red suit to boot.

Vincent D'Onofrio - Wilson Fisk/Kingpin

Marvel Studios

Opposite every great hero is a great villain, and Daredevil: Born Again features a beloved and feared one in Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. He comes in following two other Multiverse Saga appearances 2021's Hawkeye and 2024's Echo.

The last time fans saw Kingpin, he was watching TV on a private plane starting to plot his rise to political power with a run to become the Mayor of New York City.

This trailer only shows a bit of D'Onofrio's villain, although he puts plenty of fear into the Man Without Fear as he teases the power he holds to Matt Murdock in an intense conversation.

Deborah Ann Woll - Karen Page

Marvel Studios

After expressing disappointment about not being brought back at first, fans were relieved to hear Deborah Ann Woll will officially reprise her role as Karen Page

The D23 trailer only showed Karen for a moment standing on the sidewalk, although she's expected to play at least a small supporting role in Born Again. The shot seems to show her in the same outfit she wore in set photos taken in January.

She was last seen in Daredevil Season 3 celebrating Team Daredevil's victory over the Kingpin while also getting ready to join Matt Murdock's revamped law firm.

Elden Henson - Foggy Nelson

Marvel Studios

Originally stuck in the same creative purgatory as Karen Page was Elden Henson's Franklin "Foggy" Nelson before Marvel Studios brought him back while revamping Daredevil: Born Again. Nelson is not only Matt Murdock's best friend but also his business partner at the Nelson & Murdock law firm.

Henson is only seen in the same shot as Woll on the side of the road, although he comes in with a fresh haircut and beard that wasn't seen in his last appearance.

He and Woll's roles are expected to be comparable to one another as Foggy and Karen work closely with Matt Murdock at the Nelson, Murdock, & Page firm.

Jon Bernthal - Frank Castle/The Punisher

Marvel Studios

Confirmed for an unexpected return in March 2023, Punisher actor Jon Bernthal will make his way back into the MCU for the first time in Daredevil: Born Again. This comes after building his legacy as Frank Castle in Daredevil Season 2 and two seasons of his solo The Punisher series on Netflix.

The only footage in this trailer featuring the Punisher shows him going hard at Matt Murdock in a gym, pinning him against a set of lockers and holding a hatchet to him.

While the extent of his role in this series is still unknown, his heated and complicated relationship with Daredevil should be a thrilling plotline.

Wilson Bethel - Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter/Bullseye

Marvel Studios

Making his debut under the Marvel Studios umbrella in Daredevil: Born Again will be Wilson Bethel, who is set to bring Daredevil Season 3 villain Bullseye back into the mix. This will be the first fans have seen of him since he played the role of secondary villain alongside the Kingpin.

While the D23 trailer did not include footage of Bullseye, fans will see the sharpshooter return to action with a new comic-accurate costume on Disney+.

He was last seen paralyzed and defeated at the end of Daredevil Season 3, although the season finale teased him getting some major upgrades as he evolves further into a terrifying villain.

Ayelet Zurer - Vanessa Marianna-Fisk

Marvel Studios

While Sandrine Holt was originally going to play Vanessa Marianna-Fisk, she was later replaced by the original actress to play the role in Netflix's Daredevil — Ayelet Zurer. Making most of her appearances in Daredevil Season 1, fans last saw her in a pair of episodes at the end of Season 3.

Addressing her disappointment not to have been brought back when the role was first recast, she now has a chance to revisit the role after six years away from the Marvel universe.

Now, as Wilson Fisk looks to become New York City's Mayor, Vanessa will be right there by his side assisting in his scary rise to power.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to hit Disney+ in March 2025.

