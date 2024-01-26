MCU: First Look at New White Tiger Superhero Revealed on Set (Photos)

By Gillian Blum Posted:
White Tiger, Marvel Studios logo, Charlie Cox

New photos taken from filming for Daredevil: Born Again offered fans their first glimpse at the MCU's White Tiger.

Daredevil: Born Again has been highly anticipated since its announcement almost two years ago.

It has seen several delays and re-tools, though, most notably when the original writers of the series were fired, and the MCU hired its first showrunner instead.

MCU White Tiger in Daredevil Show

X user @porgonomics shared new photos from the filming of Daredevil: Born Again, featuring the White Tiger in full costume and marking the character's first appearance in the MCU.

White Tiger in Daredevil: Born Again
@porgonomics

The photos were taken in Hell's Kitchen in New York City — specifically at Midtown West Gourmet Deli on 10th Ave.

White Tiger in Daredevil: Born Again
@porgonomics

The White Tiger mantle has been used by various characters in Marvel Comics. According to @MyTimeToShineHello, the White Tiger introduced in the MCU with Daredevil: Born Again will be Hector Ayala specifically.

White Tiger in Daredevil: Born Again
@porgonomics

This makes sense, given what costume the character is wearing in the photos. It resembles Hector's version of the White Tiger suit from the comics, but with the typical Daredevil-esque, armor-rather-than-spandex, flare.

White Tiger in Marvel Comics
Marvel Comics

Hector Ayala: The Original White Tiger

The new photos half-confirm a rumor from late 2022, which reported that the White Tiger would appear in Daredevil: Born Again, and be played by Jenna Ortega.

As such, many concluded the White Tiger in the new Daredevil show would be one of the women who don the iconic amulet and name, like Angela Del Toro or Ava Ayala.

However, these photos seem to confirm that Hector Ayala will be the first White Tiger in the MCU, which would align with the fact that he was the first in the comics, too.

Granted, his inclusion does not necessarily mean other White Tigers cannot show up too, such as Ortega's rumored role.

There is also the possibility that in the first script for the series, Ortega would appear as White Tiger, but following the change in writers and major story adjustments, Hector was included instead.

There is no official release date set for Daredevil: Born Again, but it seems the show will hit Disney+ in early 2025.

- Related Articles:
- In This Article: Daredevil: Born Again
Release Date
2025
Platform
Disney+
Actors
Charlie Cox
Jon Bernthal
Vincent D'Onofrio
Genres
Action
Adventure
Superhero
Thriller
- About The Author: Gillian Blum
Gillian Blum has been a writer at The Direct since 2022, reporting primarily from New York City. Though she covers news from across the entertainment industry, Gillian has a particular focus on Marvel and DC, including comics, movies, and television shows. She also commonly reports on Percy Jackson, Invincible, and other similar franchises.

LATEST NEWS

Brand New Band Controversy & Jesse Lacey Allegations Explained
Silo Season 2 Release, Cast and Everything We Know About Apple TV+ Series
Argylle Movie Reviews: Critics Share Strong First Reactions
Masters of the Air Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos)

TRENDING

True Detective Season 4 Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos)
Hazbin Hotel 2024 Release Date Schedule of Episodes (Confirmed)
The Boys Season 4 Release: New Announcement Signals Bad News for Premiere Window
Here's When Heartland Season 16's Netflix Release Is Expected to Happen
Why Did Matthew Muller Kidnap Denise Huskins? American Nightmare Crime Explained