MCU: First Look at New White Tiger Superhero Revealed on Set (Photos)

New photos taken from filming for Daredevil: Born Again offered fans their first glimpse at the MCU's White Tiger.

Daredevil: Born Again has been highly anticipated since its announcement almost two years ago.

It has seen several delays and re-tools, though, most notably when the original writers of the series were fired, and the MCU hired its first showrunner instead.

MCU White Tiger in Daredevil Show

X user @porgonomics shared new photos from the filming of Daredevil: Born Again, featuring the White Tiger in full costume and marking the character's first appearance in the MCU.

@porgonomics

The photos were taken in Hell's Kitchen in New York City — specifically at Midtown West Gourmet Deli on 10th Ave.

@porgonomics

The White Tiger mantle has been used by various characters in Marvel Comics. According to @MyTimeToShineHello, the White Tiger introduced in the MCU with Daredevil: Born Again will be Hector Ayala specifically.

@porgonomics

This makes sense, given what costume the character is wearing in the photos. It resembles Hector's version of the White Tiger suit from the comics, but with the typical Daredevil-esque, armor-rather-than-spandex, flare.

Marvel Comics

Hector Ayala: The Original White Tiger

The new photos half-confirm a rumor from late 2022, which reported that the White Tiger would appear in Daredevil: Born Again, and be played by Jenna Ortega.

As such, many concluded the White Tiger in the new Daredevil show would be one of the women who don the iconic amulet and name, like Angela Del Toro or Ava Ayala.

However, these photos seem to confirm that Hector Ayala will be the first White Tiger in the MCU, which would align with the fact that he was the first in the comics, too.

Granted, his inclusion does not necessarily mean other White Tigers cannot show up too, such as Ortega's rumored role.

There is also the possibility that in the first script for the series, Ortega would appear as White Tiger, but following the change in writers and major story adjustments, Hector was included instead.

There is no official release date set for Daredevil: Born Again, but it seems the show will hit Disney+ in early 2025.