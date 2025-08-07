James Gunn Already Plans On Recasting This DCU Actor

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn may be gearing up to recast a Peacemaker actor into a new role already. In most ways, the DCU is a hard reboot of the DCEU, other than the lucky few projects that hail from DC Studios' new co-CEO, James Gunn. The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker both somewhat take place in the new universe, minus a few canon inconsistencies that Gunn has been clearing up on a rewatch podcast.

This has led to a confusing situation where John Cena's Peacemaker has stuck around for the reboot and will soon continue his story in Season 2 on HBO Max. Meanwhile, Jason Momoa's Aquaman, who even featured in the Peacemaker Season 1 finale, has been erased from canon altogether, and the SnyderVerse star has been recast in a new role in the DCU's Supergirl as Lobo.

James Gunn and the Peacemaker canon continue their Season 1 rewatch podcast into Episode 5, where Jennifer Holland, who plays Emilia Harcourt, questioned whether Chukwudi Iwuji's Clemson Murn is canon to the DCU. Of course, Gunn affirmed that Murn is canon, given his vital role in Peacemaker Season 1, but indicated that his death may not be the end for Iwuji in the DCU.

DC Studios

The DCU boss explained that, while Murn existed in the reboot, "his face might not be canon" in case Chukwudi Iwuji is recast for a new role, which he also suggested could be a less traditionally humanoid one:

"I think Clemson Murn is canon. Maybe his face might not be canon if we want to cast [Chukwudi Iwuji] as something else in the DCU. But also, Chuk could end up being some other character maybe that isn't so humanoid."

The Peacemaker and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star seemed to be on board with the idea, responding with a vague, "That would be great."

There's even a chance Iwuji already knows who he wants to play next at DC, as Iwuji told ComicBook's Phaze Zero podcast that he wants to bring Etrigan the Demon to life, hyping him up as "Jekyll and Hyde in the DC world."

Being a demonic entity, many will be shocked to learn that Etrigan is usually a superhero who bonds to Jason Blood, a knight from King Arthur's court, and makes him immortal, allowing him to live on from the Medieval era to modern-day DC.

DC

It's not surprising Gunn is so eager to work with Iwuji again after going back-to-back with him from DC to Marvel across Peacemaker's Murn and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's High Evolutionary. But beyond that, Gunn went as far in December 2022 as to tout Iwuji as the "best actor [he had] ever worked with."

In Peacemaker, Murn was a ruthless and infamous mercenary who had committed many horrific acts but was ultimately killed and possessed by the butterfly Ik Nobe Llok as he sought the "worst person [he] could find."

While Murn's butterfly used his body for noble purposes in the hopes of saving Earth from his invading fellows, he was killed by their leader and will be among the Season 1 icons who aren't returning for the much-anticipated follow-up.

Chukwudi Iwuji Would Be Perfect for This Underused Justice Leaguer

In the past, James Gunn referred to The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker Season 1 as "vague memories of things that happened" in the new DCU. That leaves DC Studios room to pick and choose elements of Gunn's pre-DCU projects to keep in canon, such as replacing Clemson Murn's face with another actor.

Chukwudi Iwuji's impressive talent and acting range, where he can so naturally turn from calm and collected to terrifying and commanding, might make him the perfect cast for one Justice League hero in the DCU - Martian Manhunter.

DC

The DCU has already sprinkled its first Martian Manhunter easter egg into Superman, and there's no denying he is one of the most anticipated characters from the reboot, as he is well overdue for a proper adaptation.

Alternatively, Iwuji may be onto something with his interest in playing Etrigan, as a demon-possessed knight with a heroic legacy that spans centuries has huge creative potential that this talented actor could certainly do justice to.

Through his latest statement, Gunn opened the doors to other actors from The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker taking new roles in the DCU. For one, perhaps Idris Elba could find himself leaving Bloodsport behind for a new character after Superman decanonized a major detail related to his anti-hero.