Fallout Season 2 Just Revealed Steph Harper's Canada ID Twist

The twists keep coming in Fallout Season 2, as Episode 4 revealed Annabel O'Hagan's Steph Harper was secretly hiding a Canadian ID. O'Hagan's TV vault dweller has been one of the most interesting characters introduced in Amazon Prime Video's Fallout show. Initially introduced as the 'happy-go-lucky' best friend of Ella Purnell's Lucy, Steph was revealed to have secretly been one of the Vault-Tec employees frozen in cryosleep, thereby furthering the company's corporate agenda in the post-apocalyptic world.

She has since gone on to become the micro-managing Overseer of the newly introduced Vault 32, watching over the people of her steel-lined community, all while seemingly ensuring the company line is upheld (even if those around her are entirely unaware of that fact).

Episode 4 (subtitled "The Demon in the Snow") revealed yet another interesting tidbit about the eyepatched character, disclosing that she may not be entirely who she claims to be.

Why Does Steph Have a Canadian ID?

During the closing moments of Episode 4, it was revealed that Anabel O'Hagan's Steph Harper was secretly harboring a Canadian ID card. Fans saw the character trying to duck around a conversation she had with Leslie Uggams' Betty Pearson, after Zach Cherry's Woody Thomas had caught the Vault 32 Overseer in the act.

While she tries to make excuses for being in inter-vault space, Steph's husband, Bert (played by Diego Borborema), could be seen doing a mid-laundry-fold dig through her personal effects. In this brief search, he comes across a hidden wallet that had been secured under a false panel in her dresser.

Amazon Prime Video

Opening up his new discovery, Bert finds a Canadian identification card for his wife, adding yet another wrinkle to the already conspicuous character.

In the Fallout universe, Canada was annexed by the United States during the Great War. This resulted in the Great White North and its citizens becoming property of the United States, whether they liked it or not. This decision was met with mixed reactions across the Fallout universe, with various resistance efforts rising in the wake of the annexation.

While Fallout Season 2 leaves it unclear (at least at the time of writing) what Steph's Canadian ID could mean for the character, it suggests that she may have ulterior motives in her role as Vault 32 Overseer.

Amazon Prime Video

Before the bombs dropped, Steph was a relatively innocuous pencil-pushing Vault-Tec employee. She worked for the company, maintained the corporate line, and went home to her run-of-the-mill life.

Season 1 of the hit Amazon Prime Video series revealed that she was eventually recruited into Vault-Tec's super-manager program, where she was set on a path to becoming a community leader in the corporate-backed nuclear apocalypse.

Amazon Prime Video

To this point, fans have seen her as a 'stick to the book' Vault-Tec crony, but that may not be the case. She could actually be a member of one of these Canadian resistance movements, engaging in the most advanced level of undercover work. Perhaps this was her mission all along. After the annexation of her home nation, she was tasked with infiltrating America's most considerable corporate power, rising its ranks, and accumulating as much information as possible.

This could be why she is so adamant in Episode 4 on getting the keepsake box that Kyle MacLachlan's Hank seemingly 'left' for her. What if she just knows about the box and what it may hold, and needs it to further her Canadian rebel agenda?