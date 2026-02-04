Fallout TV Show's Colorado Twist Sets Up Season 3's Historic Ghoul Storyline

The Fallout TV show just set up an epic Season 3 twist for Walton Goggins' Ghoul character. Thus far in the series, fans have gone on quite the journey alongside Woggins' irradiated gunslinger. Once known as the actor Howard Cooper, since the bombs dropped, Ghoul has been traversing the Wasteland trying to hunt down his cryogenically frozen wife and daughter. Season 2 finally put the character on the path to his family, sending him in the direction of New Vegas, where he thinks they secretly reside.

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Fallout Season 2

The Season 2 finale saw Ghoul get closer to his family than he had ever been. After crossing the Nevada desert with Ella Purnell's Lucy, Ghoul at long last found what he thought was the resting place of his wife and daughter. Hidden deep within a Vault Tec management vault, Goggins's character unfroze the two capsules that were supposed to house his family, only to find that they were empty, except for one minor keepsake.

Hidden within his wife Barb's pod was a postcard for Colorado, with the message,

"Colorado was a good idea." This is a reference to earlier in the episode, in which a pre-war Cooper and Barb discussed fleeing to The Centennial State, in an effort to get out of the view of Vault-Tec and the various other corporate overlords that had invaded their lives.

It would seem that Barb and their daughter were thawed at some point over the last 200 years, and have made that Colorado dream a reality, leaving the card behind just in case Cooper/Ghoul came knocking.

The episode ends with Ghoul heading off into the Wasteland yet again, seemingly setting up a quest to Colorado for Season 3, a location that would break new ground for the Fallout franchise overall.

To this point, no Fallout project (game or otherwise) has taken place in the American state, with the closest being Fallout: New Vegas and Fallout Season 2 in Nevada. One of the Fallout franchise's biggest draws is its ability to hop and skip across the U.S. for its various titles, offering fans the chance to visit familiar locales with its signature post-nuclear-war sheen painted over them.

Not much is known about Colorado in the Fallout world, other than that it is the home of the fierce dog-loving faction known as the Hangdogs. The group fought with Caesar's Legion several times before the events of the game and is assumed to still be present in the mountainous state.

Fallout Season 2 only just came to an end, but a third season has already been greenlit. Set to follow once again the post-apocalyptic plight of Walton Goggins' Ghoul, Ella Purnell's Lucy, and Aaron Moten's Maximus, Season 3 of the Amazon Prime Video streaming series will reportedly start production later this year. No release information for the next set of episodes has been announced, but speculation is swirling that it could arrive as early as 2027.

How Will Colorado Factor In To Fallout Season 3?

It would seem that Fallout is heading to Colorado for Season 3. Ghoul is headed that direction, but the rest of the central cast remains in New Vegas. So, how will Ghoul's quest actually affect the others if he is two states over for much of the new episodes?

Well, there is one key factor that could send not just Lucy and Maximus after him, but the entire Nevada wasteland: cold fusion (read more about cold fusion here). Fans watched as Ghoul delivered the cold fusion capsule to Mr. House in Season 2, Episode 7, bringing the billionaire back to life thanks to his failsafe computer program.

In Episode 8, Ghoul took House along with him for an adventure through the New Vegas vault, looking for his wife and child. After not finding them, he dropped the House-made Pip-Boy and was then next seen on the road toward Colorado. However, later in the episode, Maximus and Lucy were seen back in Mr. House's penthouse, with the computer screen showing the tech magnate's face and flashing a "No Signal" message.

Perhaps Ghoul dropped by the penthouse on his way out of town, powered down the computer by taking back the cold fusion capsule, and then left the neon-laden desert outpost in the rearview. If Ghoul has the cold fusion case within his possession, and he is heading to Colorado himself, then the rest of the Fallout world will almost surely be close behind.

The Season 2 finale also set up the potential development of the Liberty Prime Alpha superweapon by the Brotherhood of Steel. This towering battle bot needs a hefty power source, like cold fusion, to get it going. As far as the Brotherhood knows, Maximus has cold fusion in his grasp.

So, if they track him down in Season 3 only to discover he is missing the solution to infinite power, then chasing Ghoul to Colorado would be the logical next step.