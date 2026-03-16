Marvel Studios Officially Unveils Daredevil’s Army In Born Again Season 2

Marvel Studios has revealed the lineup of allies who will stand beside Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Following the dramatic conclusion of Born Again Season 1, Charlie Cox's Daredevil realized he could not take down Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) alone after the crime boss successfully rose to power as Mayor of New York City. While the roster may not be packed with major Marvel superstars, the newest trailer confirmed the group of street-level allies who will join Daredevil in Season 2.

The legal and physical battle for Hell's Kitchen reached a violent tipping point in the Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 finale, forcing Matt Murdock to recruit a new team.

Following Fisk's declaration of martial law, the power dynamic in New York has shifted toward a militarized police force, the Anti-Vigilante Task Force (AVTF).

The murder of Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) by Dex Poindexter (Wilson Bethel), masterminded by Vanessa Fisk (Ayelet Zurer), dismantled Murdock's remaining faith in the traditional justice system, leaving him no choice but to recruit an army of allies.

In the latest promotion for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, debuting on March 24, his full army is confirmed, and it might be bigger than some fans expected.

Daredevil's Army Officially Revealed

Daredevil

Marvel Television

Front and center in the team shot near the end of the 30-second Daredevil: Born Again trailer is Daredevil himself, rocking that awesome new black suit. Matt Murdock has always been the heart and soul of the series, but it looks like his days primarily fighting in the courtroom may be behind him for now.

Season 2 seems poised to let him fully embrace his role as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen, which likely means fans can expect plenty of brutal fights and high-flying rooftop action.

Matt's story has almost always been defined by isolation, carrying the weight of the city largely on his own while juggling the chaos of his double life. Seeing him surrounded by allies in this shot feels like the culmination of a movement against Fisk's current reign.

Karen Page

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Right beside Daredevil in the shot is Karen Page, Matt's longtime friend, coworker, and occasional romantic partner. Rather than operating on the sidelines again, she will be Matt's closest ally in the fight against Fisk in Season 2.

That development is especially exciting considering how close the series came to moving forward without Deborah Ann Woll at all.

Early in the rocky production of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, the character reportedly wasn't part of the plan before the show underwent its major creative overhaul.

Now, not only is Karen back, but she seems positioned right at the center of the story again, exactly where longtime fans of the Netflix series know she belongs.

Jessica Jones

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Functioning as the team's lead investigator and other superpowered being, Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) will utilize her superhuman strength and cynical wit to help Matt's army. In the new promo, she can also be seen right next to Daredevil, ready for battle.

Despite her aversion to team-ups, this matured version of Jones joins the fight right when Matt needs to most. This is not the first time these two have been part of a team, having co-starred in Netflix's Defenders series back in 2017.

Angela Del’Toro

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Another quick but exciting reveal in the new Daredevil: Born Again teaser is another look at Angela Del Toro suited up as the new White Tiger. She's off to the side, wearing an iconic white tiger bandana.

Season 1 laid the groundwork for this transformation after the death of her uncle, Hector Ayala, the MCU's original White Tiger, played by Kamar de los Reyes.

Angela's makeshift costume suggests she's still early in her vigilante journey, but her joining the resistance feels like a natural next step. Hopefully, she has plenty of room to shine as she takes on a larger role in Season 2.

Brett Mahoney

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Brett Mahoney is finally returning in Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again after being notably absent from the first season. Played by Royce Johnson, Mahoney previously served as one of the few honest cops in the NYPD throughout the original Daredevil era.

His moral compass made him a rare, trustworthy figure inside a department frequently plagued by corruption. With Fisk now in charge, Mahoney is another perfect addition to Matt's army.

Cherry

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Cherry (Clark Johnson) is another ally for Matt Murdock in Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again, just filling out the new look at the resistance.

Cherry's loyalty now places him directly in danger as Fisk's AVTF targets anyone connected to the city's masked heroes. Cherry's experience, connections, and insider knowledge make him a valuable member of this unit.

Angie Kim

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Detective Angie Kim (Ruibo Qian) is an original MCU character and NYPD detective who joined the resistance in the Season 1 finale. In Season 2, that's taking form with her being present with the rest of the army against Fisk. She will likely have an expanded role working within a corrupt justice system.

People of NYC

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"You mess with one of us, you mess with all of us."

One of the coolest details in the new Born Again footage is that this team isn't just made up of vigilantes, it's also everyday New Yorkers.

In the background of the shot, a crowd of citizens is shown wearing Daredevil masks and crying out, pushing back against Fisk's rule as mayor.

It's a great visual reminder that Daredevil has become more than just a masked fighter in Hell's Kitchen; he's a symbol of resistance for the entire city.

More than anything, the moment shows that Matt isn't fighting alone anymore. Alongside his growing circle of allies, there's now a movement of ordinary people willing to stand up against Fisk and the AVTF.