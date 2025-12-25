Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Trailer Reveals 3 Major Spoilers

Marvel fans got their first glimpse at Daredevil: Born Again's highly anticipated Season 2 during its exclusive New York Comic-Con (NYCC) 2025 trailer screening, and the footage included several major reveals. Set to debut on Disney+ in March 2026, the new season continues Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) fight to protect Hell's Kitchen as Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) is now New York City's mayor and leads the Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

There's a lot to be excited about for long-time Daredevil fans. After the original Netflix revival, viewers are celebrating Jessica Jones' return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Krysten Ritter will reprise her role as the hard-edged private investigator following her solo Netflix series ending in 2019, joining Cox's Daredevil as part of a growing resistance against Fisk's reign over New York City. Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum revealed that Jessica will be "part of this resistance" led by Matt and praised her original series as some of "the best television Marvel's ever done."

In a surprising turn, Ritter actually leaked the trailer online, giving fans their first glimpse of what awaits them next spring. Within it were a few shocking revelations that not only spoiled the impending widely released trailer but also key elements of Season 2.

3 Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Trailer Spoilers

Karen & Matt Will Get Together

Marvel Television

The Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 trailer confirmed what many fans hoped for since the end of Season 1: Matt and Karen are finding their way back to each other. In the first season, Matt's love life centered on Dr. Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva), the therapist for Wilson and Vanessa Fisk (Ayelet Zurer).

Showrunner Dario Scardapane confirmed that Matt and Heather have broken up following Season 1's finale. Heather, now serving as the "mental health czar" for Fisk, will return in Season 2 as one of several figures tied to the New York City administration.

In the footage shown at NYCC 2025, Karen is seen putting on a vinyl record while Matt lies in bed smiling, followed by scenes of them slow dancing, sharing an intimate near-kiss, and even playfully sparring together. However, their reunion doesn't seem entirely peaceful during the dance. Matt suddenly collapses from an explosive noise, with Karen holding him as he gasps for breath.

It's a moment that captures both the warmth and tragedy of their relationship, hinting that their relationship will be as complicated as ever in Season 2.

Foggy Will Return Through Flashbacks

Marvel Television

A brief shot in the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 trailer revealed Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson appearing in what looks like a flashback, sporting his signature Season 1 hairstyle. As a fan favorite, this drew a big reaction at NYCC, even though Henson's been confirmed to return in Season 2 for months.

Despite being killed off in the first season by Bullseye under Vanessa's orders, Foggy's return through flashbacks suggests the series will revisit his past with Matt, which was a major focus of the Netflix series and could help fill in some gaps.

Henson's return may not exclusively be a flashback, either. The trailer footage could be a misdirection, making fans think that he will only return in memories, whereas Season 2 may reveal that he's alive and part of the witness protection program.

Jessica Jones Will Help Daredevil Against the Anti-Vigilante Task Force

Marvel Television

The Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 trailer showcases Jessica Jones' long-awaited return to the MCU, which sent the NYCC crowd into a wave of cheers.

The footage shows Jessica visiting a wounded Matt inside a church, where she jokingly tells him, "Hope you can walk," before helping him to his feet. Later, she's seen in full action, slamming an Task Force officer with a door and fighting alongside Daredevil. These moments tease a renewed partnership between the two street-level heroes, with Jessica being Matt's best new addition to the resistance formed at the end of Season 1.

At the panel, Ritter described her return as gritty, saying it felt like "no time had passed" when reuniting with Cox, with whom she previously teamed up in The Defenders (2017).