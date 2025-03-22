Foggy Alive? Daredevil Born Again Official Post Alludes To Foggy Nelson’s Resurrection

A post from the Daredevil: Born Again social media account may have just hinted at Foggy Nelson's resurrection, following the character's untimely death in episode 1 of the series.

Upon its debut, Born Again shocked the MCU fandom by quickly killing off Elden Hensen’s Foggy Nelson, sending Matt Murdock and crew into a major downward spiral. Regarded as the heart and soul of the story, Foggy’s death naturally had huge ramifications for everything coming after that moment.

Since that time, Karen Page moved away to San Francisco while Matt Murdock started a new firm with Kirsten McDuffie, largely leaving his devilish alter-ego behind. However, while Foggy’s presence still looms over the series, fans may have new hope that his story is not yet over.

Daredevil: Born Again Social Media Hints at Foggy Being Alive

Marvel Studios

A picture posted on the official Daredevil: Born Again Instagram account may have hinted at Elden Hensen’s Franklin “Foggy” Nelson still being alive.

The second image in a set of comic covers from Daredevil lore was a picture of the cover from Daredevil #82, which was released in 1998. The image is of Matt Murdock holding a woman as they fall together in front of a stained glass window on a church.

Marvel

Important to note about this specific comic, however, is that this story features Foggy Nelson faking his own death. This allows him to go into the witness protection program as part of a plan by Vanessa Fisk to get revenge on both Matt Murdock and the Kingpin after she blames them for her terminal illness.

This also comes after a shocking quote from Marvel Studios Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation Brad Winderbaum, who teased that Foggy would indeed return for Born Again Season 2 in some capacity.

Many thought Winderbaum's confirmation of Foggy returning meant that Season 2 would consist of flashbacks to when Foggy was alive. With this new hint, could Winderbaum actually have been teasing Foggy will be alive in the present day?

Only time will tell, but given how important Foggy Nelson is in the Daredevil franchise and how much of a fan-favorite character Elden Hensen's Foggy has become over the years, it would not be surprising if Foggy really did return next season.

What Will Happen in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

Marvel Studios

Considering how much of a fan-favorite Foggy Nelson is in the MCU, bringing him back to life for Born Again Season 2 would certainly be a relief for many viewers. Additionally, on top of comic book characters never being truly dead many times, it would make sense for Marvel to take on a comic story as big as this one for Foggy.

On top of this news, filming for Born Again Season 2 has already teased a new look for Karen Page, with Deborah Ann Woll being spotted wearing a bright red wig.

This could easily lend to the idea of her being put in witness protection alongside Foggy if both of them are in considerable danger at the end of Season 1. With Karen now in San Francisco, the story may lend itself to having the entire trio leave New York for a time in order to get themselves safe or sorted out.

All in all, this move makes a great deal of sense for one big reason: the Murdock/Nelson/Page trio was one of the driving forces of what made the original Daredevil so successful. Although having that relationship torn apart in Born Again was a major gut punch, their bond was as strong as ever.

It was particularly cruel after having the three of them out of the MCU for over six years only to have their time together end 15 minutes into Born Again. And while nothing is confirmed for Foggy still being alive, it would seemingly be a shock if Marvel went this far into adapting a comic storyline and did not finish the arc.

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again debut on Disney+ on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.