DC Studios Boss Is Taking Extreme Measures to Prevent the Spread of Peacemaker Season 2's Final Episodes' Spoilers

DC Studios boss James Gunn is taking extreme measures to prevent Peacemaker Season 2 spoilers from spreading online. Coming off the success of Superman, the first movie in his newly launched DCU, Gunn will continue his super-powered streak with the upcoming release of Peacemaker Season 2. The second season of the John Cena-led HBO Max show will pick up with an R-rated superhero story from the now-defunct DCEU and set it right in the new DCU for the first time.

Gunn has teased that Peacemaker's sophomore effort will be vitally important to the DCU going forward, featuring key character cameos with names like Hawkgirl and Guy Gardner set to appear and serving as a direct sequel to his recent Superman movie. And those are just the things that Gunn has been willing to reveal for the new season of his streaming show, with even more exciting secrets seemingly hidden within its eight-episode run.

Speaking to Brandon Davis of Phase Hero on the Peacemaker Season 2 red carpet, Gunn addressed these potential series spoilers, teasing that there are some exciting things to come and that he is doing everything in his power to prevent them from getting out.

When asked by Davis why only five of eight episodes of Season 2 were sent to the press for review, Gunn explained that "there's a lot of major twists and turns in these last three episodes:"

Davis: "You are not sending us 6, 7, and 8?" Gunn: "I'm not sending you 6, 7, and 8." Davis: "I feel like that says something." Gunn: "Yeah, well it could mean one of two things. It could mean they're terrible. Or it could mean that there's a lot of major twists and turns in these last three episodes."

He added that he is pulling out all the stops to ensure major spoilers from the series do not get out, especially regarding those final three episodes. "I'm keeping them close to the chest," the DC Studios boss posited, revealing that he has taken extreme measures like not even allowing his publicist to see Episodes 6-8:

"And even though I'm only sending the first five to a select few, things still get out as you know. Things got out already. And people can be spoiled on purpose. I really don't want what's in those last three episodes to be spoiled, so I'm keeping them close to the chest. I won't even let my publicist see them. That's the god's honest truth. I will also say, 6 and 8 are maybe my favorite things I've ever done of all time. It's some of my favorite stuff ever."

Peacemaker Season 2 kicks off its eight-episode run on Thursday, August 21, on HBO Max. The new season marks the third official project in James Gunn's DCU, focusing on John Cena's Christopher Smith, a down-on-his-luck superhero who is recruited by the mysterious government agency ARGUS to take on various missions as their super-powered footsoldier. Cena leads the Season 2 cast, with other returning stars Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Jennifer Holland reprising their roles from Season 1.

What Is James Gunn Hiding in Peacemaker Season 2?

Warner Bros.

If James Gunn is not even showing his publicist the last three episodes of Peacemaker Season 2, then we know there is some big stuff coming in those final three episodes.

As Gunn teased, these last three chapters of the Peacemaker Season 2 story are his "favorite things" he has ever made. This is a director who has put together some of the best titles in comic book adaptation history.

He also mentioned that Episodes 6, 7, and 8 feature "a lot of twists and turns." This could mean the DC Studios head will lay the foundation for some major future DCU storybeat at the end of this new Peacemaker season.

The Superman director already teased the myriad cameos coming as part of the show's second season. Perhaps, there will be a significant DC character revealed at the end of Peacemaker Season 2, turning the DCU on its head and setting in motion this first chapter of super-powered storytelling.

Who that could be remains to be seen, but it would not be surprising if Gunn included some major hero or villain as a part of his "twists and turns" tease.