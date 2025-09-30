James Gunn Confirms Plans To Reveal The Real Direction Of The New DCU Soon

DC Studios head James Gunn confirmed that he has plans to reveal the real direction of the DCU soon. Even though the DCU has only been around for a handful of months, fans have started asking where the new interconnected comic book movie canon is going. Unlike the MCU, Gunn has not laid out a specific roadmap for the new franchise, leading to some massive culminating event; however, that does not mean he doesn't have one.

According to DC Studios boss James Gunn, fans will get a taste of where the DCU is going over the next couple of years at the end of Peacemaker Season 2. The R-rated HBO Max series is set to come to an end on Thursday, October 9, with a finale that has been hotly touted by Gunn and co.

Responding to a fan on Threads, who asked the Superman filmmaker if audiences can expect a "tease" of where the new DCU is going at the end of Peacemaker, Gunn posited, "more than tease:"

Q: "Will Episode 8 of 'Peacemaker' tease where the DCU is going?" A: "More than tease!"

Gunn previously teased Peacemaker's importance in relation to the greater DCU, telling Rotten Tomatoes before the Season 2 premiere that, "where this season goes is incredibly important to the DCU in general and where we're going."

What this actually means remains to be seen, with still two episodes of the hit super-powered series left to air; however, it does set up an epic conclusion to the R-rated DCU comedy, leading into next year's DC Studio slate (which includes Lanterns, Supergirl, and Clayface.

Peacemaker Season 2 marks the first live-action TV series and third overall title in the newly launched DCU. The new HBO Max epic follows fledgling superhero Christopher Smith/Peacemaker (John Cena), as he discovers a 'too good to be true' alternate reality where all his dreams have come true.

Cena, yet again, leads the charge in Peacemaker, backed up by familiar faces from the first season, including Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, and Steve Agee as John Economos. New episodes of Peacemaker Season 2 debut on HBO Max every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

How Will Peacemaker Season 2 Set Up the Future of the DCU?

Warner Bros.

For fans keeping up with Peacemaker Season 2, it might be a little confusing how this HBO Max series about a down-on-his-luck C-tier supe would lay the foundation for the future of the franchise. However, it very well could do it.

Thus far this season, fans have gotten teases of the greater DCU. Episode 1 included Chris trying to get into the Justice Gang, Episode 5 had a subtle nod to Superman's kaiju fight, and Episode 6 brought back the villainous Lex Luthor for an epic expletive-laden cameo.

But what is to come will seemingly blow all of these smaller Easter eggs out of the water.

Given how connected Peacemaker has been to James Gunn's Superman so far, it seems most likely that the new streaming series will primarily set up Gunn's upcoming sequel to the high-flying blockbuster, Man of Tomorrow.

In that movie, it has been confirmed that David Corenswet's Superman will be forced to team up with Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor to take on a common foe. Perhaps Lex's cameo in Peacemaker will pave the path to this partnership, with the character now working directly with the U.S. government in ARGUS.

Maybe it is ARGUS that identifies this new threat and pairs Supes with Lex to bring down whatever fantastical foe has come out of hiding.

Rumors have pointed to that big bad being the maniacal Brainiac, an otherworldly supergenius attempting to collect and log worlds from across the multiverse. One of the key plot points of Peacemaker Season 2 has been multiversal travel, as Chris discovered an Earth where he is the hero he has always wanted to be.

Could the discovery of this alternate Earth (and the means to travel between these other realities) tip off Brainiac in some way, with the show's finale sending out a signal across the multiverse, getting the attention of the iconic DCU big bad? That would make a lot of sense.