Disney+ Confirms 3 Marvel Releases for January 2026

Fans will get the chance to watch three new Marvel movies and TV shows on Disney+ in January 2026, as the House of Mouse will be adding some new content to its streaming library. Disney+ has turned into more of a traditional streaming service over the past year or so, as the platform has added some content from outside of the Disney umbrella, as well as projects that are R-rated or TV-MA. The streamer cycles movies and series in and out on an extremely regular basis, so subscribers never have to worry about the platform getting stale.

According to an official press release from Disney+, in January 2026, three Marvel projects will be added to Disney+, and they are all vastly different in multiple ways. For instance, none of the three projects is part of the same universe or franchise, there will be both animation and live-action, and fans will get a mix of brand new releases and past titles.

2026 will be a massive year for Marvel. Most notably, Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday will be released in December 2026, but superhero fans will also get to see a brand new Spider-Man film, multiple Disney+ original series, and more.

Marvel's 3 Projects Coming to Disney+ in January 2026

Spidey and his Amazing Friends Season 4 - January 10

Disney Junior

Spidey and his Amazing Friends Season 4 has already begun premiering on Disney Junior and Disney+, but the rest of the season will finish airing in January 2025. Specifically, on January 10, a "Water-Webs" story arc will be released on the platform that will feature Spidey and his team going up against pirates.

It is worth noting that the entirety of Season 4 will be available to stream on Disney+ when Season 4 is entirely finished. A fifth season of the show has also already been confirmed by Disney, so sometime in the future, Spidey will return to Disney+ with even more new episodes.

Notably, Spidey and his Amazing Friends just joined an extremely successful club on Disney+ that proves just how popular it is.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage - January 22

Sony Pictures

2021's Venom: Let There Be Carnage will finally be added to the Disney+ library on January 22, 2026. The film, which was produced and distributed by Sony Pictures, is the middle entry in Tom Hardy's Venom trilogy that wrapped up in 2024.

Let There Be Carnage also stars Woody Harrelson as Carnage, and fans are able to see the film on Disney+ due to an agreement between Sony and Disney. Sony and Netflix also have a deal in place that allows Netflix to exclusively stream Sony movies after they are released, but once a certain period of time passes, Sony has the freedom to allow other streamers like Disney+ to feature its movies.

Wonder Man - January 27

Marvel Television

Marvel Studios' first project of 2026 will be the Wonder Man TV show. It is a Disney+ original series and will premiere on January 27, 2026. Notably, it is the only Marvel Studios project that will be a new addition to Disney+ in January 2026.

Wonder Man will follow an actor named Simon Williams (played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) who is portraying a superhero named Wonder Man in an in-universe superhero movie. However, he will actually gain the powers of Wonder Man himself and will become the character in the MCU.

It is worth noting that more Marvel Studios projects will be released in 2026. For example, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will also be coming out sometime during the year, as will the Punisher Special Presentation. On the film side, fans can expect to see Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday, which will be released in July and December, respectively.