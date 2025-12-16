Disney Confirms 7 MCU Movies & Disney+ Shows Releasing In 2026

Disney officially confirmed the six Marvel Studios movies and TV shows that will be released in the 2026 calendar year. Marvel is known for pumping out many different projects within the same year. Before 2021, it was only on the film side, but since WandaVision's premiere on Disney+, the MCU has had a major presence in the television realm as well.

2026 is closer than ever, and although Marvel Studios does not have any more projects that will be released before the end of 2025, the company has quite the slate lined up for the coming year. In a press release sent by Disney, the company unveiled its 'Walt Disney Studios 2026 Preview Kit', which included 7 Marvel Studios movies and Disney+ series that will release in 2026.

Interestingly, eight total movies and shows will be released from Marvel in 2026, but Disney's press release only included seven.

Notably, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will still be released in July 2026 and is firmly a part of the MCU. However, it will be distributed by Sony Pictures and will be co-produced by Columbia Pictures with Marvel Studios. Since it is not being distributed by Disney, it was not included in the list.

All 7 Marvel Studios Projects Releasing in 2026

Wonder Man

Marvel Television

Wonder Man will be the first Marvel Studios project to be released in 2026, with the first episode premiering on January 27. The Disney+ series will offer a satirical take on the superhero movie industry while also establishing an in-universe character named Simon Williams.

Specifically, Simon is an actor who will be portraying Wonder Man in an in-universe production. However, he will gain the character's powers and actually become Wonder Man himself. Marvel Studios has been promoting the upcoming title heavily as of late, and fans can expect to see a lot more throughout the rest of the year and at the beginning of 2026 until the show debuts.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Marvel Television

Daredevil: Born Again was a massive success on Disney+, and, for many fans, it finally felt like the Marvel universe from Netflix was fully integrated into the MCU. Notably, the series will be returning in March 2026, just one year after Season 1 premiered. Such a quick turnaround for a major TV production is unheard of. After all, other Disney projects, such as Ahsoka, take 2-3 years between seasons.

The upcoming installment of Daredevil: Born Again will continue where Season 1 left off. The storyline the show is telling is strong enough on its own, but Season 2 will also include the return of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones. It will be the first time Ritter has appeared as Jones in the MCU, meaning fans are one step closer to getting all of Netflix's Defenders in the long-running interconnected universe.

Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

To say Avengers: Doomsday will be a massive event is an understatement. For a long time now, fans have known that it will showcase Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, which is big enough in and of itself. However, it was recently confirmed via the film's first official teaser that Chris Evans will be returning to the MCU as Steve Rogers, making his first appearance since 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Alongside Marvel Studios bringing back its two heaviest hitters, Doomsday will also be the first MCU project to feature Ian McKellen as Magneto, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, and Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler. Marvel is definitely pulling out all the stops, and fans are now just a year away from seeing the film, which will be released on December 18, 2026.

Punisher Special Presentation

Marvel Television

Marvel Studios has tried out a strategy called "Special Presentations" on Disney+. These are not TV shows, and are not movies, but are still important entries in the franchise. Sometime in 2026, Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle (aka Punisher) will be getting his own Special Presentation.

The character appeared in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, but will not be coming back for Season 2 because of his appearance in this special project. However, fans will also get to see him in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will also be released in 2026. Notably, Bernthal himself revealed that the special will be released sometime around the same time as Brand New Day, but it has not been revealed if it will be before or after the web-slinging flick.

Not a lot of specifics have been revealed about the Punisher project, but it has been revealed that the main villain will be Ma Gnucci.

VisionQuest

Marvel Studios

Because there are so many major Marvel Studios projects coming out in 2026, VisionQuest seems to be flying a bit under the radar. This is a project that will not only feature Paul Bettany's return as Vision but also James Spader's return as Ultron.

VisionQuest will also be the culmination of a trilogy that began with WandaVision in 2021. The upcoming Disney+ series does not currently have a specific release date, but it will definitely be coming out sometime in 2026.

X-Men '97 Season 2

Marvel Animation

On the animated side of things, X-Men '97 will be coming back for its sophomore season. The first installment ended on a massive cliffhanger where the X-Men were literally split apart, as some were sent way into the past while others found themselves in the future.

Season 2 will also bring at least 10 new Marvel characters into the fold, so the show will be bigger in every way. Like some of the other projects on this list, it does not have a specific release date yet.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Marvel Animation

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was one of the best surprises of the year in 2025. Season 1 introduced fans to a different Peter Parker than they were used to, and viewers were also finally given a new iteration of Harry Osborn to follow. Season 1 also spent a lot of time establishing Tombstone and his background, and he will most definitely be returning in the sophomore season.

Other villains like Doc Ock, Scorpion, and Norman Osborn were confirmed to appear in Season 2 thanks to the show's trailer. There will likely be more than a few surprises when the show finally airs, but it still does not have a specific release date.