X-Men '97 Season 2 Trailer Officially Unveils Its 10 New Superheroes

A new look at Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 Season 2 confirmed the inclusion of nearly a dozen new mutant heroes upon the show's return to Disney+. A massive group of powerful mutants takes center stage for X-Men '97, which continues the story initially laid out in X-Men: The Animated Series from 1992 to 1997.

Marvel Animation released the first trailer for Season 2 of X-Men '97 at New York Comic-Con. This trailer revealed the first look at 10 new mutants making their debuts in the animated Marvel revival series after being left out of Season 1. While some of these heroes debuted three decades ago in the original animated X-Men show, others will make their long-awaited small-screen debuts when the show arrives in 2026. X-Men '97 Season 2 will operate outside of the MCU's main canon timeline, pitting the X-Men in multiple timelines as they try to work their way back home, all while dealing with major villains like Apocalypse.

All 10 New Mutants in X-Men '97 Season 2 Trailer

Colossus

Marvel Comics

Near the end of the trailer (courtesy of a quick montage), Marvel Animation confirmed that Colossus will return to action in X-Men '97. The trailer offers a brief glimpse of the massive mutant, known for his organic steel-like skin and kind nature.

Colossus appeared in two episodes of X-Men: The Animated Series, where fans saw him save his sister from a runaway tractor and fight the powerful villain Omega Red. While his role in Season 2 is still unknown (after last appearing for Marvel in Deadpool & Wolverine), he is almost certain to serve as an ally to the X-Men, potentially helping bring the teams of heroes stuck in other timelines back to the present day.

Polaris

Marvel Comics

As confirmed by former showrunner Beau DeMayo, Marvel Studios brought Scream star Neve Campbell on board to play the role of Polaris in X-Men '97 Season 2. This will be the character's first appearance in either the original animated series or '97.

Known as Magneto's daughter, Polaris boasts magnetism powers similar to her father, although she is also famous for dealing with bipolar disorder in the comics. While her exact whereabouts in the timeline are unknown, she may prove valuable in helping Magneto, Charles Xavier, Wolverine, and others to the '90s from the year 3,000 BC.

Kid Omega

Marvel Comics

Appearing alongside a small group of other heroes, Kid Omega makes his Marvel Animation debut in the X-Men '97 Season 2 trailer. Also known as Quentin Quire, Kid Omega is an Omega-level telepathic mutant with impressive telekinetic/telepathic abilities, which manifest in pink hard-light constructions (similar to what fans saw with the MCU's Ms. Marvel).

Considering how Quire is usually disillusioned with views on the X-Men, he may not join the show's core X-Men team quickly or easily. However, the main team will surely hope he does not use his powers against them, as they seem to rival the strength of heroes like Professor X or Magneto.

Hollow

Marvel Comics

Coming into the trailer alongside Kid Omega, Hollow makes her debut for Marvel Studios in the new X-Men '97 trailer. Recognizable for her bright red skin, she has superhuman durability thanks to her skin being as hard as diamonds, and she also has long, sharp claws and the ability to resist telepathy.

While her specific role in Season 2 has not been confirmed, she is likely to play a significant role in the plot, given her aforementioned ability to resist telepathy. Considering the series heavily features top-level telepaths like Charles Xavier and Jean Grey, Hollow's impact will be felt once she crosses paths with the main team.

Psylocke

Marvel Comics

X-Men '97 will reintroduce fans to Betsy Braddock, more commonly known as Psylocke, who was featured in four episodes of the animated show from the '90s. Psyloke is a powerful psychic who fights with blades made out of psychic energy; she was previously seen fighting with Archangel, Sabretooth, and Mystique, and she almost joined the X-Men after forming a relationship with Bishop.

While Bishop returned to the year 2055 at the end of Season 1, his expertise with time travel means he is a near-guarantee to be in play early in Season 2. Psylocke could reunite with him as he hopes to bring the X-Men back to the present day.

Archangel

Marvel Comics

Warren Worthington III, who goes under the moniker of Archangel, appears in the latter stages of the X-Men '97 Season 2 trailer. Originally known as Angel, Warren made 11 appearances in X-Men: The Animated Series, boasting powers like flight and enhanced strength, before he eventually became one of the four Horsemen of Apocalypse.

Apocalypse is confirmed to be one of Season 2's main villains after Warren escaped his grasp in the original show, but not before the villain took away his feathered wings in favor of a more metallic getup. Archangel vowed to get revenge on his former master, which should put them on course for an epic battle.

Multiple Man

Marvel Comics

Another powerful mutant will join the party in X-Men '97 Season 2, as James Madrox/Multiple Man returns. Along with being in peak physical condition, Multiple Man's powers are not hard to explain, as he can make almost unlimited copies of himself.

Making a brief appearance in one episode of the original animated show, Multiple Man was a member of X-Factor alongside Havok and Forge, and he is involved in a short skirmish with the X-Men. Season 2 could make him an ally for the core group, but his place in the plot remains to be seen.

Havok

Marvel Comics

Following appearances in two episodes of X-Men: The Animated Series, Alex Summers (also known as Havok) will return to the spotlight in X-Men '97 Season 2. Known as Cyclops' brother, Havok can absorb energy and convert it into plasma blasts that come out in waves or beams.

Havok eventually joined X-Factor and fought against his brother before learning they could not harm each other. Havok is expected to learn about his brother being transported to another timeline, setting up plenty of potential drama for him as he hopes to reunite Scott and the rest of the team back home.

Strong Guy

Marvel Comics

Along with a short appearance in one episode of the original show, Strong Guy later returned for X-Men '97 Season 1, Episode 7. Unsurprisingly, Strong Guy's powers include super strength and durability, and he stands as one of the strongest characters in the show from a physical perspective (see more on how other X-Men rank power-wise here).

Only seen for a moment in the Season 2 trailer, Strong Guy appears set to be a notable player for the X-Factor team.

Wolfsbane

Marvel Comics

Wolfsbane is another character who first appeared in the original X-Men show and will make a comeback in X-Men '97 Season 2. Only seen for a moment in the trailer, the character is known for her ability to transform into a wolf-like bipedal creature, complete with sharp teeth and claws.

Known for her allegiance to the X-Factor team, the new season is expected to pick up with her reuniting with her old teammates after years apart.