2026's Hunger Games Movie Officially Brings Back 7 Characters from the First Movie

2026's new Hunger Games movie will feature over half a dozen characters fans saw for the first time in the original 2012 Hunger Games. While the Hunger Games franchise has an extensive history on the big screen, Lionsgate has not released a new movie since 2023's The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the fifth film in the series.

The cast of 2026's The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will include seven characters who first appeared in 2012's The Hunger Games. Taking place nearly a quarter-century before the events of the original film, Sunrise on the Reaping will focus on the 50th Hunger Games, which stars some heroes whose older versions are seen later in the saga.

Every Character From Original Hunger Games in 2026 Prequel

Haymitch Abernathy

In 2012's The Hunger Games, Woody Harrelson portrays Haymitch Abernathy. During the 75th Hunger Games, he serves as a mentor for Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen, and he is eventually revealed to be part of a conspiracy with other past Hunger Games winners to overthrow the Capitol.

After various rumors teased who would replace Harrelson in Sunrise on the Reaping, the honor went to Joseph Zada. Zada's version of Haymitch will be only 16 years old when he is chosen as a District 12 tribute for the 50th Hunger Games, which he is expected to win by the end of the movie.

Coriolanus Snow

The late Donald Sutherland embodied the role of Coriolanus Snow, the dictator of the state of Panem, in the original Hunger Games trilogy. Serving as the President of Panem, he proves to be a ruthless and terrifying leader, showing his anger when Peeta Mellark and Katniss are both crowned Hunger Games winners, while also worrying about a potential uprising against him.

In Sunrise on the Reaping, Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes will take over the role, playing a younger take on the notorious antagonist. This story will depict him fighting a mysterious illness early on, but he is expected to remain as dangerous as ever in his rule over Panem.

Caesar Flickerman

In 2012's The Hunger Games, industry veteran Stanley Tucci joined the franchise as Caesar Flickerman. Caesar is the main commentator and interviewer for the Hunger Games, gathering comments and quotes from all the contestants while also stirring up some drama; however, the competitors still view him as an ally in their quest.

Oscar-winner Kieran Culkin is set to take over the role in 2026's Sunrise on the Reaping. While his role is slightly smaller in this book than in the original trilogy, the movie could give Culkin more to work with as he fills Tucci's shoes.

Effie Trinket

In the original Hunger Games saga, Elizabeth Banks portrays Effie Trinket, the escort for District 12 tributes like Katniss and Peeta. Accompanying them to the Capitol and other activities for the games, she is also the only escort from the 74th and 75th Games to make it out alive.

The younger version of Elizabeth Banks' Effie in Sunrise on the Reaping will be played by Elle Fanning. Starting her career as a stylist in this story, Effie slowly makes her way up the political ladder and learns about the inner workings of the Games.

Asterid March

A notable original character from The Hunger Games in Sunrise of the Reaping is Asterid March, first played by Paula Malcomson. In this movie, fans learn that she is Katniss and Primrose Everdeen's mother, dealing with the stress of Primrose being picked for the Games before Katniss volunteers to take her place.

Grace Ackary will take over the role from Malcomson for the upcoming 2026 prequel movie. This story will show Asterid working in an apothecary when her best friend Maysilee is chosen as a tribute for the 50th Hunger Games, eventually taking in Maysilee's sister after her friend's death.

Katniss Everdeen

Jennifer Lawrence first gained international fame through her role as Katniss Everdeen in the original Hunger Games movies. After volunteering as a tribute for District 12 in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss wins the tournament and becomes a symbol of hope for the rebellion against the Capitol.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lawrence is set to reprise her role as Katniss in Sunrise on the Reaping. While her role is unknown, she will likely be seen in a flash-forward sequence from much later in the story, as the epilogue of the Sunrise on the Reaping book showed Katniss.

Peeta Mellark

Starting in the original franchise, Josh Hutcherson staked his claim to fame as Peeta Mellark, leading the way alongside Lawrence. Mellark is the son of a baker from District 12, and he was reaped alongside Katniss for the 74th Hunger Games and stands with her as part of the rebellion.

Hutcherson is also reported to reprise his role in Sunrise on the Reaping, which will likely be similar to the role Lawrence plays next to him.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be the sixth installment in the Hunger Games film series, based on author Suzanne Collins' second prequel book. Starring Joseph Zada, McKenna Grace, Elle Fanning, Jesse Plemons, and Ralph Fiennes, this story centers on Haymitch Abernathy's time in the 50th Hunger Games after being selected from District 12. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set to debut in theaters on November 20, 2026.