Hunger Games Reveals Its Younger Elizabeth Banks Replacement For 2026 Movie

Lionsgate will replace Elizabeth Banks' Hunger Games character in its upcoming 2026 movie. The long-standing franchise will deliver a new addition to the saga with The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which will debut less than two years after the original book was released in March 2025. After Banks played a key role in the original quadrilogy, her role will live on in a new way next year.

Lionsgate released the first official trailer for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The trailer revealed the first look at Elle Fanning, as she will take on the role of a younger Effie Trinket in the upcoming prequel movie. She will be the second actress to take on this role after Elizabeth Banks played the future District 12 tribute escort in the first four Hunger Games films from 2012 to 2015.

Lionsgate

Initially deeply embedded in Capitol society as District 12's tribute escort, the story later shows Effie being imprisoned for her role in the Hunger Games, but she is eventually released. Fanning will play the character nearly a quarter-century before her original Hunger Games book debut, working as an emergency escort and stylist for the tributes.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is the sixth Hunger Games film, based on author Suzanne Collins' second prequel book. Starring Joseph Zada, McKenna Grace, Elle Fanning, Jesse Plemons, and Ralph Fiennes, the story highlights Haymitch Abernathy's time in the 50th Hunger Games as he is selected from District 12 and forced into action. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will debut in theaters on November 20, 2026.

Other Replacements in 2026 Hunger Games Movie

Lionsgate

Considering Sunrise of the Reaping takes place 24 years before the original story, it is no surprise that the story will focus on younger versions of characters seen later in the timeline. Ralph Fiennes takes over the role of President Snow from the late Donald Sutherland, and Joseph Zada will lead the way as Haymitch Abernathy (taking over for Woody Harrelson).

This movie is also set far closer to the original Hunger Games timeline than 2023's The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which took place over 60 years before Collins' first Hunger Games book. With that fact in mind, the shorter time gap allows for more gaps in the overarching story to be filled in, as some characters will be key players in both timelines.

While fans already know the ending of the story that centered on Katniss Everdeen, this movie will fill in some of the gaps for the Hunger Games saga and provide new depth for the story.

Also, considering how quickly this movie was developed after the last book was only released 18 months ahead of its film debut, the stage could be set for Hunger Games to enjoy a steady stream of success for years to come.