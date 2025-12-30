Marvel Studios Reportedly Revives Shelved Magic Focused Disney+ Series

According to a new report, Marvel Studios appears ready to revive a thought-to-be-shelved magic-focused MCU series on Disney+. For years, it had been rumored that Marvel Studios was eyeing a spell-slinging streaming series based on the beloved Strange Academy comics. This would have focused on the next generation of magic users in the super-powered universe, as they learnt from Benedict Wong's MCU sorcerer supreme.

However, the project was ultimately put on hold, as Marvel refocused its future streaming efforts. The news of Strange Academy's shelving broke back in 2024, reportedly being abandoned (at least for now) as part of a broader cutback effort within Disney.

Now, more than a year after the Strange Academy project hit the pause button, the magic-focused TV show is seemingly back on the table. Insider Daniel Richtman revealed as such in a new Marvel-themed post on his personal Patreon page.

The industry vet posited that Strange Academy was back in active development, and Marvel Studios was in the process of seeking a new writer to bring the project to life.

It is where fans would see Strange Academy, but with no word on when the next Doctor Strange movie will come to theaters, this could be a nice, magic-tinged snack for fans who are still waiting for a full-on Strange-sized meal.

Strange Academy is reportedly set to follow Benedict Wong's Wong as he teaches a new class of aspiring magic users within the MCU. In the comics, Strange Academy is the name of a school founded by Doctor Strange to help young sorcerers hone their skills. It has even had its own ongoing comic series under the Strange Academy name since 2020.

Breaking Down the Future of Strange Academy

While Strange Academy has yet to be officially acknowledged by Marvel Studios, it wouldn't be all that surprising if the MCU were once again exploring bringing the magic-focused series to life on Disney+.

A recent insider report revealed that Marvel's post-Secret Wars plans (which are set to kick off sometime in 2028) will be heavily magic-leaning, finally giving the spell-slinging side of the super-powered canon the shine it deserves. This could easily include plans for Strange Academy, along with a new Doctor Strange movie, and perhaps even the long-awaited introduction of the Midnight Sons team.

On top of that, Marvel Studios' Disney+ slate beyond 2026 looks more barren than it ever has before. As it stands, VisionQuest is the last new live-action series on the MCU Disney+ slate. The only other live-action streaming project on the docket at this point, beyond that, is Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.

That is to say that Marvel Studios will have some gaps to fill on the streaming front over the next couple of years, making it the perfect place for something like Strange Academy to slot in.

So, fans should not be all that surprised if the Doctor Strange spin-off were to resurface officially in the next couple of months, as Marvel Studios rounds out its upcoming slate.