Marvel Studios’ 3rd Saga Will Expand the MCU’s Magic Side Across 4 Major Franchises

The MCU will reportedly expand its supernatural side in its third saga after Avengers: Secret Wars. Marvel Studios is expected to usher in a "reset" of the MCU after Avengers 6, after which it will move forward with three branches of content, including the supernatural. Fans recently got a taste of Marvel's mystical realm in the Multiverse Saga, thanks to Moon Knight, Werewolf by Night, Agatha All Along, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Of course, Marvel Studios has kept fans eagerly waiting for some of its most anticipated supernatural stories: Blade and Midnight Sons. Both of those projects are, reportedly, still being worked on behind the scenes at the red brand, but are being saved for after Avengers 5 and 6 wrap up the MCU's Multiversal antics.

Scooper Alex Perez was asked what Marvel Studios has planned for the "magic corner" of the MCU in the future with the franchise's third saga (Phases 7-9), beyond Midnight Sons. In turn, Perez revealed, in a recent edition of The Cosmic Circus' monthly Q&A, several magical branches that will expand...

Midnight Sons

Marvel Studios

Firstly, The Cosmic Circus revealed new rumors regarding Marvel Studios' upcoming supernatural ensemble, Midnight Sons. The studio reportedly hired a new writer for Midnight Sons over the summer after Jungle Cruise and Murder on the Orient Express writer Michael Green departed the project.

Fans have already heard many rumors about the MCU's Midnight Sons roster, which will reportedly include Ghost Rider, Blade, Moon Knight, and more. The latest reports now indicate that Kit Harington's forgotten Eternals character, Dane Whitman, and Benedict Wong's Wong will tag along for the ensemble.

Reportedly, Marvel Studios is looking to assemble the Midnight Sons against Sacha Baron Cohen's Mephisto and adapt the Damnation storyline. This project may see Mephisto attempt to create Hell on Earth, possibly transforming familiar heroes and villains into demonic versions of themselves to serve him.

Strange Academy

Marvel Studios

Despite previously shelving Disney+'s Strange Academy, the Doctor Strange spin-off is reportedly "alive and well" and back in development. The series is expected to explore the students of Kamar-Taj, with many theorizing that Wong could be a principal/teacher figure for a new generation of sorcerers.

Ironheart may have debuted a new Strange Academy enrollment in Zelma Stanton, a young sorceress who trained at Kamar-Taj and now runs a magical shop. The actress behind Stanton, Regan Aliyah, previously proclaimed that Strange Academy could be the MCU's perfect Harry Potter replacement.

Coming from this same corner of Marvel's mystical realm, Marvel Studios is reportedly in "active early development" on Doctor Strange 3. The MCU threequel is expected to hit theaters after Avengers: Secret Wars, offering hope for Benedict Cumberbatch's hero to survive the Multiversal epic.

Wiccan

Marvel Studios

The MCU has a new magical powerhouse in town with Billy Maximoff, better known as Wiccan, the son of the Scarlet Witch. After he debuted in WandaVision as a creation of Wanda's Hex, Agatha All Along introduced a reincarnated, teenage Wiccan, played by Heartstopper actor Joe Locke.

The WandaVision spin-off unveiled that Wiccan's power comes close to that of Scarlet Witch herself, even conjuring up an entire Witches' Road reality. Next up, he will be joined by Kathryn Hahn's now-ghostly Agatha Harkness on the hunt for his lost brother Tommy, better known as Speed, who will return in VisionQuest.

It seems likely that, at least for now, Wiccan will be joined by this spectral Agatha wherever he goes, possibly as his magical mentor. Some recent evidence indicated that Locke's Wiccan will return in Avengers: Doomsday, and, after that, many are convinced that Young Avengers/Champions membership is in his future.

Nico Minoru

Marvel Animation

Also on the agenda for the MCU's magical side is, reportedly, Nico Minoru, a member of the Runaways who happens to be the daughter of dark wizards. She appeared in live-action before in the MCU-adjacent Runaways; however, that series sits in the same bubble of canon uncertainty as Agents of SHIELD.

In the Hulu series, Minoru was played by actress Lyrica Okano, but Marvel Studios may well recast her for her wider MCU debut. Currently, it appears the young sorceress is the only Runaways member slated for a comeback in the near future.

Interestingly, Marvel Animation recently introduced Minoru as Peter Parker's best friend in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and will seemingly explore her magical abilities in Season 2. If Marvel Studios is fond of that dynamic, one has to wonder if the Runaways hero could make her MCU debut in a Spider-Man sequel.