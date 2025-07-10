Mephisto’s Next MCU Project Gets Promising Update, And Its Perfect

Fans have been expecting Mephisto's arrival since WandaVision, and, much to the shock of many, Ironheart was finally the Disney+ show to bring Marvel's own devil to the MCU, played by Borat actor Sacha Baron Cohen.

Ironheart set up an intriguing future for Mephisto as the demon seemingly ended his partnership with Parker Robbins, aka The Hood, to form a new one with Riri Williams in exchange for bringing her late best friend Natalie back to life. Many have speculated that Mephisto to being teed up for the Champions team-up series, but rumor has it he may be heading in a more supernatural direction.

According to a report from The Cosmic Circus, Marvel Studios is planning to adapt the 2018 comic storyline "Damnation" in the MCU, with plans for the four-issue tale to be adapted in the Midnight Sons movie with Mephisto as its villain. This seems to reveal what Avengers: Endgame-level event Marvel Studios are building to for Mephisto, who has appeared in countless storylines over the years.

"Damnation" sees Mephisto take control of Las Vegas and turn it into Hell on Earth, transforming the Avengers into his demonic minions while the Midnight Sons infiltrate his lair to end his rule before it expands globally. That said, the source was clear that, as usual, the MCU will not feature a "1:1 direct adaptation."

Marvel

In the Marvel Comics event, Blade, Ghost Rider, Elsa Bloodstone, Man-Thing, Moon Knight, and Doctor Voodoo are all members of the Midnight Sons team formed by Wong to take on Mephisto. While it's unclear how this team may change for the MCU, Ghost Rider is reportedly set to lead the Midnight Sons.

The Midnight Sons storyline will reportedly span across Blade, Strange Academy, and the planned Werewolf by Night and Moon Knight sequels.

Supposedly, Mephisto has been working behind the scenes in the MCU for many years, with those who have made deals with him being one day called upon and transformed into demonic versions of themselves. Ironheart may have even implied that Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark was among those who dealt with the devil, and thus could have his soul called upon in Mephisto's fight.

Why Damnation Is Perfect for Mephisto's Big MCU Storyline

Marvel Studios

Just as Marvel Studios played the long game in building toward other ensemble blockbuster villains, fans shouldn't expect to see Midnight Sons arrive and deliver the big face-off with Mephisto anytime soon. Going into the next saga, the supernatural is expected to be one of the MCU's big three branches, with most projects under it likely to tease Mephisto or build to the Midnight Sons.

The "Damnation" storyline would certainly be an intriguing way to bring the Midnight Sons together. Wong could act as the Midnight Sons' answer to Nick Fury, bringing together supernatural characters who have been under his watch as Sorcerer Supreme to stop a threat to all of reality.

With Mephisto potentially creating Hell on Earth in Las Vegas, the movie could certainly bear a unique and visually horror-esque aesthetic. And with the promise that any familiar MCU character could show up as a possessed demon, there is plenty of intrigue there to sell general audiences on a relatively unknown team.

As none of the MCU's next supernatural projects seem too far along at the moment, it's hard to tell where Sacha Baron Cohen will appear next. That said, Blade, Strange Academy, and Doctor Strange 3 could all find room for him, along with potential new Ghost Rider, Moon Knight, and Werewolf by Night projects.