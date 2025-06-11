Shelved Marvel Studios Movie Reportedly Back In Development (And Im So Excited)

One new Marvel Studios movie is back in development after being shelved and forgotten about for some time, giving fans something massive to look forward to. Given the MCU's fluidity in producing and releasing movies and TV shows over the last few years, largely due to fan complaints and disappointing reviews/box office results, hearing news about revivals like this one is usually encouraging.

A new rumor indicated that Marvel Studios restarted development on a Midnight Sons movie for the MCU. While the film has never officially been announced or discussed by the higher-ups at Marvel Studios, this team is wildly popular due to its inclusion of some of Marvel's darker heroes and antiheroes, leading to a cry from fans to see them on screen.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, the Midnight Sons movie's development was "on pause for a while" before restarting again recently. However, this comes with a caveat, as writer Michael Green is reportedly "no longer part of the project," formerly having a job as the film's writer. Green is currently working as the executive producer on the upcoming Blade Runner 2099 series.

In Marvel Comics, the Midnight Sons are a collection of characters with powers largely stemming from the supernatural side of the Marvel Universe. They typically join forces to take on demonic and scarier foes from Marvel lore, including Lillith, Dracula, and Chthon.

Thus far, only a handful of characters associated with the Midnight Sons have appeared in Marvel Studios projects, and there has been no mention of the team name in any MCU movie or TV show. Those characters include Doctor Strange, Man-Thing, Elsa Bloodstone, Werewolf by Night, and Moon Knight, although Sony Pictures has also introduced Midnight Sons heroes/antiheroes like Morbius.

What Will Happen With the Midnight Sons in the MCU?

Marvel

Looking at the status of the Midnight Sons in the MCU, the team seems to be a long time away from being brought together for a big-screen adventure.

Blade is still going through massive difficulties getting off the ground, with Mahershala Ali's solo movie's release date now not expected until the MCU goes into Phase 7. There is also no word on if or when Oscar Isaac will get a second season of Moon Knight, although there is hope that he may appear in one of the next two Avengers movies.

Elsewhere, Ghost Rider's presence in the MCU is still something of a wild card; some hope to see Gabriel Luna's Robbie Reyes from Agents of SHIELD brought back, while other rumors tease that Marvel has plans for the Devil's bounty hunter. Another character whose future remains uncertain is Werewolf by Night, in which both Elsa Bloodstone and Man-Thing were also introduced, although there are no official plans for any of those characters to return anytime soon.

Should this rumor prove to be true, Marvel may be able to pull together a Midnight Sons movie for a Phase 7 premiere, although there are slim odds that a movie could be developed for release sometime in Phase 6. However, until more official information comes to light, fans will continue to wait to see what becomes of this exciting team of darker Marvel headliners under the MCU umbrella.