Moon Knight Season 2 Gets Disappointing Update From Marvel Exec

The likelihood of Moon Knight Season 2 is not looking good after new comments from one of Marvel's top executives.

After hitting big with Season 1 of his solo series in 2022, Moon Knight has been a virtual no-show in the MCU for nearly three years.

The character's only recent appearance came in the opening episode of the animated What If...? Season 3, but there are no signs pointing to if or when he will be back in a live-action setting. Now, after so much time away, there are legitimate concerns about if and when fans will see the powerful hero again.

Marvel Studios

Speaking with ComicBook during the press tour for Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum shared a disappointing update on the status of Moon Knight Season 2.

While explaining how Marvel has certain plans for Moon Knight in the future, he noted that the solo series came "in a wave of shows that were going to establish characters" that would connect to the future.

However, the studio's "priorities have shifted" as they want to make shows that can "exist as annual releases:"

"So I think Marvel Television has happened in waves, and I think 'Moon Knight' happened in a wave of shows that were going to establish characters that would tie in to the future. And moving forward our priorities have shifted. We’re making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television. I would love to see a 'Moon Knight' Season 2, but there are plans for Moon Knight down the road."

Will Moon Knight Season 2 Ever Release?

No MCU show has faced more questions about a potential Season 2 than Moon Knight, which was never officially confirmed to be a one-season ordeal. Star Oscar Isaac has admitted he's heard no official word on the subject, and that status has not changed since Season 1 first arrived in March 2022.

Some rumors have hinted towards Marvel fast-tracking development on a Midnight Suns series, which would be a natural fit for Moon Knight. This would potentially see him join up with characters like Blade, Ghost Rider, and Elsa Bloodstone, who he has often worked with in the comics.

However, both that series and Moon Knight Season 2 seem to be quite a ways from being developed and released, particularly with how much Marvel is already working on.

Also important to remember is Marvel's plan for movie and TV release schedule being much more streamlined moving forward. Viewers can expect anywhere from two to three movies and three TV shows per year, which should be the norm moving forward after a couple of up-and-down years for the MCU.

For the time being, it appears Moon Knight Season 2 is still possibly a few years away from hitting the small screen until further notice.

Moon Knight Season 1 is now streaming on Disney+.