Apple TV+ Smoke Season 1 Finale Exclusive Clip Teases a Big Confrontation Between Michelle & Dave

Apple TV+'s Smoke is only days away from its Season 1 finale on August 15, 2025, but for fans dying to get a glimpse at how it may all wrap up, you've come to the right place, as we have an exclusive clip to share.

Audiences are likely still reeling from the cliffhanger of Episode 8, which saw Jurnee Smollett's Michelle murder Rafe Spall's Steven. At first, it started as a simple heated argument and confrontation, not unlike what viewers have seen from them before. However, this time, Michelle accidentally crushed Steven's windpipe, and when given the chance to save his life, she instead watched him die. She even went as far as burning the house down to cover it all up, making it look like Taron Egerton's Dave Gudsen was the culprit.

The new exclusive clip, which can be viewed below, showcases Michelle Calderone and Dave Gudsen taking shots at each other at the police precinct as the two metaphorically circle around each other like hungry wolves.

While Episode 9 is the big finale, it's not likely to put a conclusive touch on the show's overall story. After all, Smoke showrunner Dennis Lehane told The Direct that he "want[s] to go three [seasons]" and that he has "a very strong sense of how those three will end."

The Direct also spoke to Lehand, Jurnee Smollett, and Rafe Spall about that shocking Episode 8 twist.

Smollett explained Michelle's mindset in that moment as being in "a bit of a panic," which causes her to freeze. In Michelle's mind, she finds herself thinking about how "it would be so easy if he just was gone." Smollett also confirmed that Michelle "absolutely" feels guilt, and that she "will live with that guilt" for the rest of her life.

Rafe Spall admitted that Steve "[didn't think] that she would be able to kill him."

Smoke creator Dennis Lehane explained that from the very beginning, he's been aiming to set Michelle up as a "fundamentally [really] damaged human being." He further describes her character as "heroic in some ways," yet also "an extremely dangerous and unhinged human being."

Smoke is streaming on Apple TV+.