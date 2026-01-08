Netflix’s 2026 Release Slate Abandons 9 Beloved Shows from Last Year

Netflix's 2026 slate hinted that nine of its most popular original series from 2025 may not return until next year, sparking disappointment for fans. Two of Netflix's biggest originals ever, Stranger Things and Squid Game, may have ended in 2025, but the red streamer is gearing up for a massive 2026. Fans can look forward to new seasons of One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Bridgerton, Lupin, Emily in Paris, The Gentleman, and much more. The supernatural world of the Upside Down will even be back in a new form, thanks to Stranger Things: Tales from '85, an animated series filling a gap in the original story.

After Netflix closed out the year with Stranger Things 5 and by announcing its acquisition of Warner Bros., the streamer took to its Tudum blog to pull back the curtain on its 2026 TV slate. Sadly, Netflix's "Ultimate Guide to What’s Coming in 2026" confirmed that nine beloved originals that premiered new seasons in 2025 and have already been renewed for more won't be returning until at least 2027.

Wednesday

Jenna Ortega's The Addams Family spin-off series, Wednesday, kept audiences waiting almost three years for Season 2, due in part to the Hollywood strikes. As such, it should come as no surprise that Wednesday Season 3 won't premiere until at least 2027, with production set to take place this year.

Netflix has already confirmed 16 main cast members for Wednesday Season 3, including one major new addition, Eva Green as Aunt Ophelia. Filming will get underway in February and, if it follows the same production schedule as Season 2, should wrap by late summer in time to premiere in early-to-mid-2027.

Untamed

While Untamed was originally planned as a limited series, Eric Bana's Agent Kyle Turner will return in a second season that Netflix promised will see him face an "impactful" new case in a totally different park.

Filming isn't expected to begin until February, shifting over to Hawaii for Turner's next case. As such, it shouldn't be surprising to anyone that Season 2 won't be ready for 2026, and ought to premiere in 2027 instead.

Ginny & Georgia

Mother-daughter comedy-drama Ginny & Georgia is currently in the midst of a two-season order for Seasons 3 and 4, with the latest coming in June 2025. Production already begun on the much-anticipated next season in October and will reportedly wrap in February, its fate beyond which is uncertain.

Creator Sarah Lampert told Deadline that she "always thought" Ginny & Georgia would end at Season 4, but has come to feel there is "actually more there." If the Netflix hit continues its bi-annual release pattern, Season 4 probably won't premiere until early 2027 and could even continue into 2029 with Season 5.

Dept. Q

Matthew Goode will return as Detective Carl Morck in Season 2 of the Scottish crime drama, Dept. Q, with filming expected to take place in early 2026 as it returns to the city of Edinburgh to shoot new episodes.

Naturally, it seems doubtful that Morck will be back to dig up any more cold cases in this dark detective mystery until 2027.

Ransom Canyon

Ransom Canyon star Garrett Wareing once told The Direct that they are working "as fast as [they] can" on Season 2 and were hoping to drop "summer episodes," and yet the Texan romance is nowhere to be seen on the 2026 slate.

According to Deadline, Wareing's mindset was a little optimistic, as, while production will wrap soon, Ransom Canyon Season 2 is on track for early 2027.

Forever

Teen drama Forever ended on a tragic note as high school sweethearts Keisha and Justin broke up after graduation. Fortunately, the couple will get another chance to make things work in the post-school world in Season 2.

It's unclear whether filming on the sophomore outing has yet begun, as news has been scarce on Forever's return since its renewal. The series is entering uncharted territory with Season 2, as it extends the story beyond the 1975 Judy Blume novel that inspired the first round of episodes.

Bet

Canadian teen drama Bet, based on the Kakegurui manga about the world of high-stakes gambling, was renewed for 10 new 30-minute episodes last June.

As filming began in Toronto, Canada, just months later, some are convinced this could be a late addition to Netflix's 2026 slate (as has happened with certain shows in previous years) or arrive very early in 2027.

Squid Game: The Challenge

Netflix has already started (and possibly finished) casting its 456 contestants who will compete for Squid Game: The Challenge's $4.56 million cash prize in Season 3 of the reality TV spin-off to the Korean drama sensation.

Sadly, as Season 3 was omitted from Netflix's 2026 slate, it seems The Challenge could continue its bi-annual release schedule to debut in 2027. Even with the flagship series over, Netflix seems eager to continue the Squid Game universe, with new seasons of the reality series likely to be joined by new spin-offs.

Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney

Netflix ordered two seasons of the live variety talk show, Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, in January 2025, the first of which debuted in March. Mulaney declared last year that "there was a plan to do more, and [they're] figuring it out," leaving some questioning whether those plans have been abandoned.

New seasons of the UK's Supacell, Australia's Heartbreak High, and Canada's Geek Girl were also omitted from Netflix's 2026 slate, despite having already conducted filming. The streamer could still amend its upcoming TV roster to add these much-anticipated continuations of 2024 releases.